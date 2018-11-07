Digital Trends
Computing

The best G-Sync monitors

G-Sync is a game-changer. These are the best monitors with Nvidia's display tech

Tyler Lacoma
By

If you’re a gamer who depends on Nvidia for graphics, then G-Sync is probably high on your priority list. This monitor technology includes a specialized chip that helps the monitor get in sync with your Nvidia video card. It ensures a smoother image for your gaming experience, and once you’ve tried it, you won’t want to game without it.

So, if you’re looking for a new gaming monitor, G-Sync is important — and it’s something you should know about if you’re buying a monitor for a gamer friend, too. That’s why we’ve collected the top G-Sync monitors on the market for you to check out.

Acer Predator XB1 Gaming XB271HK ($660)

The best 4K G-Sync monitor

Acer Predatpr XB252Q

This 27-inch Acer Predator monitor is the ideal gaming monitor to handle everything, even without the bonus of G-Sync–although that helps! The excellent IPS UDH display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time (fairly common specs for a screen that offers such high resolution). It includes technology to reduce flickering and help your eyestrain as well! Like all Predator models, it’s designed to pivot, tilt, swivel and move up or down to accommodate basically any desk you can imagine. HDMI and DisplayPort connections are included. and the model includes 4 USB 3.0 ports for your accessories

Note we chose the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution model for this Predator, an ideal feature for serious gamers who want the best graphics. However, there are many different versions of the Predator monitor, allowing you to customize resolution and screen size.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q ($690)

The best 1440p G-Sync monitor

best g sync monitors asus rog swift pg279q 4 720x720

If you don’t mind spending a bit more for a high-quality display, this 27-inch ROG Swift model is one of the priciest on our list, but also one of the top displays available. It provides a WQHD IPS screen with a native 165Hz refresh rate and LED backlighting.

Built-in software includes flicker free and blue light filter options. The Swift models also have excellent tilt, swivel, pivot, height and mounting options. Both HDMI and DisplayPort ports are available. The ROG Swifts come in a variety of sizes and resolutions, but again we think that this model offers the best possible result for general use and gaming.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Dell Gaming Monitor 24-inch ($375)

The best budget G-Sync monitor

Dell Gaming Monitor 24-inch

Dell’s 24-inch model is a reliable G-Sync monitor that sacrifices a bit of screen space for a low price (you can upgrade to the 27-inch model for around $100 more, although at this point we suggest going with a Predator or ROG model instead). The screen includes top-notch stats, included QHD 2, 560 x 1,440 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time — with flicker free tech included.

We’re also enjoy the clean, utilitarian design: It can save space when necessary and expand or adjust when you need it, including tilt, pivot, swivel and height options. That also makes it an excellent monitor for linking multiple monitors together if you need some extra screen real estate

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor ($453)

The best high refresh-rate G-Sync monitor

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor

Alienware’s 25-inch full HD monitor includes a native refresh rate of 240Hz, a 1ms response time, and a design that’s a lot more adjustable than it looks, with the traditional tilt, pivot, swivel and height options still firmly in place. Ports include DP1.2, audio out options, USB 3.0, and HDMI, but no DisplayPort.

There’s also a couple Alienware-specific features that you might be interested in. AlienFX is included, along with some extra LEDs that you can program to your heart’s content, and a dynamic on-screen display lets you quickly switch between preset gaming modes or make easy settings/multi-monitor changes.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Acer Predator Z35 ($681)

The best ultrawide G-Sync monitor

best gaming monitors

Are you the sort of gamer looking for an ultrawide model instead? As you probably know, ultrawide models are excellent for immersion and have great compatibility with racing games, shooters that support wider aspect ratios, and other games where field of vision is important and there’s a lot of scenery to show off. The curved nature of this 35-inch Predator model is also effective at this, giving you more immersion and maybe even saving a little desk space at the same time.

The monitor offers full HD resolution, a 144z refresh rate via DisplayPort (60Hz via HDMI). Overclocking options are available to around 200Hz if you like to tinker. There are also five USB 3.0 port for your accessories. There’s even some ambient lighting at the edges of the monitor if you want extra light or just think it looks cool. This model is available in a number of sizes, but the 35-inch is the largest available, and the most bang for your buck.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How do you send a text message from a computer? We explain
dell ultrasharp 49 review inch monitor u4919dw 30008 feat
Product Review

Want pure multitasking nirvana? Dell’s Ultrasharp 49 is the monitor you’ll crave

Samsung’s ultrawide CHG90 opened the door for massive monitors last year, and now Dell is stepping through that door with its own gigantic screen. Dell’s Ultrasharp 49 looks similar to the Samsung at a glance, but it’s for a different…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Calibrate your display to get it looking just the way you like it

Want to see images the way they're intended to be seen? Here is our quick guide on how to calibrate your monitor using your operating system or another tool, to make what's on the screen look as good as it can.
Posted By Jon Martindale
samsung chg90 ultrawide monitor 49 inch gaming 1
Computing

Bigger is better, but which 49-inch ultrawide monitor does it best?

Even if most of the options are excellent, there can only be one winner in the battle for best ultrawide monitor. We pitted the Dell Ultrasharp 49 vs. Samsung CHG90 to see which comes out on top.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
windows 10 october update
Computing

New Windows 10 bug messes with the way you open your files

The Windows 10 problems keep coming. In the latest set of headaches, a cumulative update for the Windows 10 April 2018 release has broken the file associations with certain applications.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
surface pro 6
Computing

Save up to $328 with Costco’s Surface Pro 6 Black Friday bundle for early birds

If you're in the market for a Surface Pro 6, you should head to Costco this holiday season. While Costco's Surface Pro 6 bundles are already a fantastic value, the wholesaler is taking another $200 off for its Black Friday sale.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Fortnite Performance Guide
Gaming

Tweak these ‘Fortnite’ game settings for a split-second edge

Fortnite is a very forgiving game, and it can run on just about any PC. How well it runs depends on your system, so we put Fortnite through its paces to see how you can get the most out of your machine.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
Google Pixelbook android apps
Computing

Lost without 'Print Screen'? Here's how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Chrome OS has a number of built-in screenshot options, and can also be used with Chrome screenshot extensions for added flexibility. You have a lot of options, but learning how to take a screenshot on a Chromebook is easy.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
How to use a blue light filter on a PC or Mac
Computing

Give your eyes a break with these handy blue light filters

Filtering blue light from your monitor is a great way to make long days of work easier on your eyes, especially when it gets later in the day. You can use the ones featured on MacOS and Windows, or one of a number of third-party options.
Posted By Mark Coppock
russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard
Computing

Nearly 700,000 websites are hacked in bid to steal cryptocurrency

In the latest cryptocurrency hack, up to 700,000 websites were targetted in a breach which primarily aimed to steal virtual currencies through a malicious script on websites running Statcounter code. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Computing

Windows 10 can split and resize windows with ease. Here's how to do it

Windows 10 is a great desktop operating system and its many window management features are part of the reason why. Here's how to divvy up windows using Snap Assist and other native tools.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Outlook.com
Computing

If you work in an office, you should know how to recall an email in Outlook

Writing out angry emails can be cathartic, but it's best not to send them. If you do though and you're running Outlook, there is a chance to take it back -- if you act fast. Here's how to recall an email in Outlook.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma