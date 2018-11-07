Share

If you’re a gamer who depends on Nvidia for graphics, then G-Sync is probably high on your priority list. This monitor technology includes a specialized chip that helps the monitor get in sync with your Nvidia video card. It ensures a smoother image for your gaming experience, and once you’ve tried it, you won’t want to game without it.

So, if you’re looking for a new gaming monitor, G-Sync is important — and it’s something you should know about if you’re buying a monitor for a gamer friend, too. That’s why we’ve collected the top G-Sync monitors on the market for you to check out.

Acer Predator XB1 Gaming XB271HK ($660)

The best 4K G-Sync monitor

This 27-inch Acer Predator monitor is the ideal gaming monitor to handle everything, even without the bonus of G-Sync–although that helps! The excellent IPS UDH display offers a 60Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time (fairly common specs for a screen that offers such high resolution). It includes technology to reduce flickering and help your eyestrain as well! Like all Predator models, it’s designed to pivot, tilt, swivel and move up or down to accommodate basically any desk you can imagine. HDMI and DisplayPort connections are included. and the model includes 4 USB 3.0 ports for your accessories

Note we chose the 3,840 x 2,160 resolution model for this Predator, an ideal feature for serious gamers who want the best graphics. However, there are many different versions of the Predator monitor, allowing you to customize resolution and screen size.

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q ($690)

The best 1440p G-Sync monitor

If you don’t mind spending a bit more for a high-quality display, this 27-inch ROG Swift model is one of the priciest on our list, but also one of the top displays available. It provides a WQHD IPS screen with a native 165Hz refresh rate and LED backlighting.

Built-in software includes flicker free and blue light filter options. The Swift models also have excellent tilt, swivel, pivot, height and mounting options. Both HDMI and DisplayPort ports are available. The ROG Swifts come in a variety of sizes and resolutions, but again we think that this model offers the best possible result for general use and gaming.

Dell Gaming Monitor 24-inch ($375)

The best budget G-Sync monitor

Dell’s 24-inch model is a reliable G-Sync monitor that sacrifices a bit of screen space for a low price (you can upgrade to the 27-inch model for around $100 more, although at this point we suggest going with a Predator or ROG model instead). The screen includes top-notch stats, included QHD 2, 560 x 1,440 resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time — with flicker free tech included.

We’re also enjoy the clean, utilitarian design: It can save space when necessary and expand or adjust when you need it, including tilt, pivot, swivel and height options. That also makes it an excellent monitor for linking multiple monitors together if you need some extra screen real estate

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor ($453)

The best high refresh-rate G-Sync monitor

Alienware’s 25-inch full HD monitor includes a native refresh rate of 240Hz, a 1ms response time, and a design that’s a lot more adjustable than it looks, with the traditional tilt, pivot, swivel and height options still firmly in place. Ports include DP1.2, audio out options, USB 3.0, and HDMI, but no DisplayPort.

There’s also a couple Alienware-specific features that you might be interested in. AlienFX is included, along with some extra LEDs that you can program to your heart’s content, and a dynamic on-screen display lets you quickly switch between preset gaming modes or make easy settings/multi-monitor changes.

Acer Predator Z35 ($681)

The best ultrawide G-Sync monitor

Are you the sort of gamer looking for an ultrawide model instead? As you probably know, ultrawide models are excellent for immersion and have great compatibility with racing games, shooters that support wider aspect ratios, and other games where field of vision is important and there’s a lot of scenery to show off. The curved nature of this 35-inch Predator model is also effective at this, giving you more immersion and maybe even saving a little desk space at the same time.

The monitor offers full HD resolution, a 144z refresh rate via DisplayPort (60Hz via HDMI). Overclocking options are available to around 200Hz if you like to tinker. There are also five USB 3.0 port for your accessories. There’s even some ambient lighting at the edges of the monitor if you want extra light or just think it looks cool. This model is available in a number of sizes, but the 35-inch is the largest available, and the most bang for your buck.

