Digital Trends
Home Theater

Samsung’s blistering 219-inch Micro LED TV will cook your eyeballs, blow your mind

Caleb Denison
By

You don’t have to be a K-pop fan to enjoy LG’s new 219-inch Micro LED TVs. But it probably helps. Because at this size, whatever’s on TV pretty much looks like real life. And you’d better believe Samsung is blasting some pop culture from home on it.

That’s what we learned witnessing the goliath TV for ourselves at CES 2019. If you’re shopping for your own house, Samsung’s 75-inch Micro LED probably makes more sense. But if you wanted to see a spectacle from CES, this is it.

Like all Micro LED screens, the black levels are true, but the brightness at this scale is what really blows you away. When there’s a picture of the sun coming over the horizon, it’s blisteringly, almost uncomfortably bright. And the color gamut is outstanding.

The screen is made from modular panels that Samsung has stitched together to make a TV of almost unprecedented size. One of the things that we complained about last year was that we could see the lines. This year, Samsung condensed everything. The LEDs are closer, so they get a little bit more play, and more importantly, the seams are smaller. The stitching together is much better than it was before.

219-inch Samsung Micro LED TV
219-inch Samsung Micro LED TV Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

If you get really close, you can absolutely see the seams. But that’s not how anyone watches TV. Step back, then step back some more.  When you get to about six feet, you can no longer see the seams, and that’s still way too close to comfortably watch, anyway. This is a legitimate display technology. You could forgo a conventional projector and get a much, much brighter image.

In fact, that’s already happening. Samsung has theaters across the U.S. and in Korea that use this type of screen technology. It’s 4K, not 8K, but at this size, you won’t be bothered. It looks amazing, and the contrast is off the charts.

At CES 2019, it doesn’t get much bigger than Samsung’s 219-inch Micro LED display.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (January 2019)
jbl true wireless earbuds live headphone series ces 2019 ua flash headphones
Home Theater

JBL’s CES lineup scoffs at wires with four new pairs of true wireless buds

JBL is going big at CES by going small with four new pairs of true wireless headphones, including an option with 10 hours of playback per charge. The brand also has a new line of workout cans in multiple style.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
sol republic 2019 headphone news ces shadow wireless
Home Theater

Sol Republic’s new headphones include a tough-to-lose model with Tile built in

Popular headphone brand Sol Republic has announced its first all-new headphone models in three years, including a brand-new set of banded wireless earbuds with Tile integration, allowing buyers to never misplace them again.
Posted By Parker Hall
house of marley ces 2019 news liberate air
Home Theater

House of Marley showcases sustainable true wireless earbuds and more at CES 2019

Sustainable audio brand House of Marley has announced three exciting new products for this year's CES conference in Las Vegas, including a pair of true wireless earbuds, noise-canceling headphones, and a brand-new smart speaker.
Posted By Parker Hall
vizio tv p series quantum x m v ces 2019 hero vignette
Home Theater

Vizio shakes up its TV lineup, including blazingly bright P-Series Quantum X

Vizio's new TV lineup offers a major shakeup in its collection, from the ultra-premium P-Series Quantum X to the entry-level new V-Series TVs. With quantum dots across three lines, Dolby Vision, and local dimming, there's a lot to like…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
jabra elite 85h ces 2019 news commute gold beige
Home Theater

Jabra’s Elite 85H noise-canceling headphones offer 32 hours of portable silence

Jabra's new Elite 85H headphones look to take on industry leaders like Sony and Bose by offering over-ear design and 32 hours of battery life with active noise cancelation engaged.
Posted By Parker Hall
sennheiser ambeo soundbar ces 2019
Home Theater

Sennheiser says you have to hear its new Ambeo soundbar to believe it

Sennheiser has announced its new 5.1.4 Ambeo soundbar for this year's CES conference. It's a Dolby Atmos-enabled device that re-creates object-based surround sound so vividly that the company claims that you have to hear it to believe it.
Posted By Parker Hall
lg 8k oled wallpaper ces 2019 88 inch z9 5
Home Theater

LG’s new 8K TVs push the edge of the technology envelope at CES 2019

LG has revealed some details about the premium televisions it will show at CES 2019, but it isn't all about the 88-inch 8K OLED. HDMI 2.1, eARC, and Amazon Alexa are all exciting new features making an appearance, too.
Posted By Caleb Denison
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Tidal Song Editing
Home Theater

Mobile masters: Tidal’s better-than-CD MQA tracks come to Android

Audiophile-grade music tracks and streaming music services don't come together very often, and when they do, it's not always easy to find a device that plays them. That's no longer the case as Tidal's MQA tracks now work on Android.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg rollable oled ces 2019 11
Home Theater

LG’s roll-up OLED TV is every bit as magical as you’ve imagined

After years of teasing prototypes and dropping hints, LG is finally really to sell a flexible OLED television. The sales-ready version shown at CES 2019 rolls up into a base that also contains speakers, and it looks absolutely astounding.
Posted By Caleb Denison
samsung 75 inch microled ces 2019 micro led 1
Home Theater

We were wrong. Samsung is ready to put OLED on notice with a 75-inch Micro LED TV

Last year at CES, Samsung proved it was working on an OLED rival by showing off a massive Micro LED display that was the size of a wall. This year, it has shrunken the technology down to prove it can produce TVs ready for consumer homes.
Posted By Caleb Denison
vizio soundbars ces 2019 dolby atmos sb36514
Home Theater

Vizio’s latest soundbars double down on Dolby Atmos — again

Vizio brought a myriad of new soundbars to CES 2019, including two new Dolby Atmos bars that offer big sound in a smaller profile, bringing the brand's Atmos offerings to five. Smaller bars fill out the line for a versatile collection.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
tcl looks to make headway in headphone sector after success with affordable tvs ces 2019 headphones
Home Theater

TCL looks to make headway in headphone sector after success with affordable TVs

TCL, which has grown to be a household name thanks to some of the best affordable televisions on the planet, has announced four new headphone lines that it will showcase at this year's CES conference in Las Vegas.
Posted By Parker Hall
tcl 8k ces 2019 lineup press
Home Theater

TCL goes big, rolls out a 75-inch 8K QLED Roku TV at CES 2019

You might only just be getting used to 4K, but the resolution ride is far from over. The proof is TCL's new 75-inch 8K Roku TV, with Quantum Dot technology, which the company debuted at CES 2019.
Posted By Simon Cohen