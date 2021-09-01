Samsung today announced new size options for its latest QLED 4K televisions: A newer, bigger version of The Frame and a stunning, 85-inch version of The Terrace Full Sun, which is meant for the sort of backyard most of us only wish we had.

The new unveilings are a part of Samsung’s lineup for this week’s CEDIA Expo 2021 in Indianapolis.

More relatable to most folks will be new sizes in the QLED QN90A line, which now has options for 43, 50, and 98 inches. Those join the existing 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch models, which to date retail from $1,549 to $2,999.

Samsung’s work of art known as “The Frame” also gets a new size option — a whopping 85 inches. It’s still part-TV, part picture frame (thus the name) and is very much meant to be mounted as the centerpiece of any entertainment area. And it’ll join the existing sizes of 32, 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches. Samsung isn’t giving pricing information just yet, but the 75-inch Frame starts at $2,699 — before you toss in another $200 for one of the non-black bezel colors.

For those who prefer to show off outdoors, the new 65-inch Terrace Full Sun gives you an option for outdoor entertainment that, as the name implies, is meant to be enjoyed in direct sunlight while maintaining full visibility. It’ll join the existing sizes of 65 and 75 inches. No word on pricing just yet, but it’ll certainly cost you — the 75-incher retails for $10,999. On the other hand, if you’ve got the sort of backyard in which this sort of TV fits in perfectly (as seen above), then dropping more than 10-large on an outdoor TV maybe isn’t the biggest of concerns.

And finally there’s a new version of the monster LED series known simply as “The Wall,” because that’s basically what it is — a giant wall display. It’s not really meant for you to use at home, but it’s the sort of thing you might see a business or sports venue employ. The new offering can be configured at over 1,000 inches (we’ll save you the math; that’s 83 feet, double the existing size), while maintaining 8K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Wall is one of those things that if you have to ask the price, you can’t afford it. But it’s also ridiculously cool.

