Samsung scales its Terrace outdoor TV to 85 inches with mini-LEDs

Samsung’s line of Terrace outdoor TVs now has its biggest and brightest model yet. The 85-inch Class Terrace Full Sun is a Neo QLED 4K TV — the first Terrace TV to use Samsung’s mini-LED backlighting. At an eye-watering $20,000, it’s not going to be for everyone, but if you have the means and the desire, it can be preordered via Samsung.com between August 29 and September 10.

Samsung says the 85-inch Class Terrace Full Sun can stay bright even on the sunniest days — up to six hours in sunlight at 700 watts and 104 degrees Fahrenheit — thanks to Direct-Sun Protection. The company notes that brightness may decrease to protect the panel from other high temperature and sunlight conditions. Even the included Samsung SolarCell Remote is sun-friendly, and can recharge itself using indoor or outdoor light sources.

When sun and heat aren’t a concern, the new Terrace model is also rated IP56 for dust and water protection. Basically, as long you don’t toss the TV in the pool, it should be able to weather most outdoor conditions. As with most of Samsung’s high-end 4K TVs, the 85-inch Terrace is equipped with Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K, which the company says performs 4K upscaling, reduces image noise, and restores lost detail. No Samsung TV currently supports Dolby Vision, but the Terrace does work with HDR10 and HDR10+.

You’ll also find an unusual feature on the massive outdoor TV: an HDBaseT receiver built-in, which lets you (or your installer) run a single Ethernet cable to the Terrace instead of an HDMI cable — a much more flexible and reliable option for long distance cable runs. Samsung SmartThings is built in, letting you control compatible smart home devices from your TV.

Recommended Videos

From a software point of view, the 85-inch TV uses Samsung’s Tizen OS with Samsung Gaming Hub — a collection of over 3,000 games from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut. The TV’s auto low-latency mode (ALLM) provides low-input lag.

There are over 600 available apps for Tizen, including Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video on-demand service (AVOD), with over 2,000 channels and thousands of on-demand shows and movies.

Editors' Recommendations