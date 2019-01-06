Digital Trends
Asus gets tough on gaming with new Nvidia RTX and AMD Ryzen gaming laptops

At CES 2019, Asus is getting tough on gaming and launching a new lineup of powerful gaming laptops. The new, affordable TUF gaming laptops are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5 processors, and the ROG gaming laptops come equipped with options for the newest Nvidia’s RTX graphics hardware.

TUF Gaming FX505DY & TUF Gaming FX705DY

We start first with TUF lineup. All newly announced laptops under this banner feature the quad-core, eight-thread Ryzen 5 3550H processor with Radeon Vega-based integrated graphics. This allows the APU to power the laptop on its own, for nearly seven hours of video playback on TUF Gaming FX705DY and six hours on FX505DY. For smoother gameplay, both laptops feature FreeSync variable refresh rate technology, helping match the display’s refresh rate with the GPU’s output. There’s support for AMD’s Switchable Graphics tech, too, which can activate the discrete GPU when it is needed.

Though both laptops share narrow bezels, the FX505DY comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS-level display, while the TUF Gaming FX705DY comes in at 17.3 inches. You’ll also find that the TUF Gaming FX505DY has a high-refresh option that goes from 48-120Hz, upping itself from the standard FreeSync range of 40-60Hz.

Finally, both laptops sport a fancy hexagonal design on the bottom, helping it reach military-grade MIL-STD-810G standards for toughness. Of course, they have fancy lighting too. The Red Matter versions of the TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY come with a red glow on the keyboard to mirror their trim, while Gold Steel models feature customizable RGB lighting.

Pricing and availability were not shared.

ROG G703

Next up is the ROG G703, with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX  20-series GPUs.  This gaming laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core processors and comes with an option for the overclocked Intel Core i9-8950HK processor for speeds of up to 4.86GHz. With a 17-inch screen, it comes equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and support for Nvidia G-sync technology.

The G703 also comes with HyperDrive Extreme storage, which uses exclusive technology to combine three SSDs in RAID 0 configuration for speedy read rates of up to 8,700MBs. That’s the fastest yet in a laptop.

Asus did not provide pricing and availability at the time of writing.

ROG Strix Scar II & ROG Strix Hero II

Finally, there is the ROG Strix SCAR II and ROG Strix Hero II. The ROG Strix SCAR II is available in either a 15.6-inch version or a 17.3-inch version, with a screen that packs in 144Hz refresh rates with 3ms response times. Both come clad in camouflage color and sport options for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or 2070 graphics, or the Intel Core i7-8750H and Intel Core i5-8300H. Considering the highlights on the WASD keys, it is more catered for eSports, though anyone will likely appreciate the power under the hood.

As for the ROG Strix Hero II, it is the more stylish option coming exclusively with GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. Sporting contrasting textures and cyber-text patterns, it is bound to stand out. The laptop even has translucent keycaps on the top row of the keyboard.  Similar to the TUF laptops, it sports NVIDIA Optimus technology to conserve power by only activating the discrete GPU when needed.

Asus did not provide pricing and availability.

