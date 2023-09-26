You can find Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics cards in some of the best gaming laptops, but the downside is that they’re all expensive, if not overpriced. Previously, that meant you’d be forced to choose between getting something affordable or getting access to Nvidia’s GPU cheat code — DLSS 3. Now, there’s finally some hope on the horizon, as Acer is launching a budget-friendly laptop that can still run modern games. We’re talking about the Acer Nitro V 15.

The new laptop will be available in a few different configurations, each equipped with Intel’s latest 13th-Gen CPUs, including either Core i5 or Core i7 models. All of them also come with a 15.6-inch 144Hz display. While every configuration also features a Nvidia graphics card, not all of those GPUs are equally thrilling. The cheapest model, priced at $700, features a Core i5-13420H CPU and an RTX 2050 GPU. This comes paired with just 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

As we move up the list, the specs get better and better. There’s a model with the last-gen RTX 3050, priced at $770, that’s otherwise the same as the 2050 version. However, it’s the top configuration that’s really interesting. At $1,000, you’re getting an Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4050 graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Storage and RAM can be boosted up to 2TB and 32GB, respectively.

While an RTX 4050, on its own, may not sound that exciting, it’s more than just the sum of its parts. Nvidia’s DLSS 3 has been proven to help these lower-powered GPUs handle games that are perhaps a little above their pay grade, and we expect this to be the case here too. Sure, this $1,000 laptop won’t breeze through the most demanding AAA games ever, but DLSS 3 just might give it the boost that it needs to be capable.

Acer has also ensured that the Nitro V 15 gets proper cooling, which is crucial even with low-end RTX 40-series GPUs. The laptop comes with a dual fan and exhaust system. There are also plenty of ports, with three USB Type-A ports, one combo USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a Kensington lock, an Ethernet port, and a DC-in jack.

As shared by TechRadar, there will be six configurations available at launch, but they won’t all be up for sale at the same retailers. Most of them will be sold directly by Acer, but two configurations will appear at Costco and Newegg. It’s always refreshing to see affordable gaming hardware, so let’s hope these laptops will become widely available soon enough.

