CES 2023 brought us a ton of exciting new tech, and that includes a bunch of mini-LED gaming laptops. The use of mini-LEDs is still a bit of a novelty in notebooks, but the technology certainly has its perks, including excellent screen brightness and sharp and deep contrasts.

With some of the latest hardware on the inside and stunning displays on the outside, these mini-LED models may very well turn out to be some of the best gaming laptops of the year. Scroll down to meet these new gems from Asus, Razer, Acer, and MSI.

Razer Blade 16

Razer went with two bigger laptops this time around, offering the Razer Blade 16 and the Razer Blade 18. Each comes with an Intel Core i9-13950HX and can be equipped with an up to Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile. However, it’s the 16-inch model that comes with the mini-LED display with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. That’s not even the coolest thing about it, though.

The Razer Blade 16 offers a dual-screen mode display. This means that you can switch the native resolution and refresh rate depending on what you’re doing. You can either run it at 4K with a 120Hz refresh rate or swap to 1200p and 240Hz for a smoother gaming experience. This definitely puts it way up there when it comes to the most interesting mini-LED laptops.

Acer Predator Helios 16

Much like Razer, Acer is introducing two new large Predators — the Helios 16 and the Helios 18. With the latest and greatest from Intel and Nvidia, both of these laptops are fully ready to support their mini-LED displays and deliver some top-notch visuals.

You can choose between an IPS and a mini-LED panel for each, and for the 16-inch model, that means a choice between an IPS with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a mini-LED display. The IPS comes with either 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rates, while the mini-LED features 250Hz. Acer says that the mini-LED panel packs 1,000 local dimming zones, and the display can hit 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

This year, Asus brings some major upgrades to the (already excellent) ROG Zephyrus G14. At first glance, the change is subtle — you can’t tell without comparing the displays and looking at a list of all the beefy new components to be found inside. The laptop will be decked out with the new AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile processors, as well as Nvidia’s RTX 40-series graphics cards.

Aside from the eye-watering specs, the display is certainly the highlight. In the most expensive configurations of the laptop, you can choose to have a mini-LED panel featuring 512 local dimming zones, kicking up the brightness and undoubtedly improving the laptop’s HDR performance.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

Asus decided to grant the mini-LED treatment to yet another new laptop — the ROG Zephyrus M16. Once again, you can pick between an IPS panel and a mini-LED panel, and both of those come with 240Hz refresh rates, which is plenty enough for all kinds of gaming.

This mini-LED panel features 1,024 local dimming zones and proudly sports a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, so you can expect it to be all kinds of bright and visually pleasing in HDR gaming.

MSI Titan GT77 HX

Last but not least, MSI swoops in with the updated Titan GT77 HX, and it’s certain to make a splash because it’s the first such laptop in the world. What makes it so special?

MSI equipped the new version of the Titan with a mini-LED 4K 144Hz display, meaning it comes with the best of both worlds — sharp visuals and a refresh rate that supports fast-paced titles. The display comes with VESA’s DisplayHDR 1000 certification, meaning it’s intensely bright, and with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, it’s even set to rival one of the best monitors out right now — the Alienware 34 QD-OLED.

