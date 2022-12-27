 Skip to main content
MSI might have the ultimate mini-LED laptop display at CES 2023

Jacob Roach
By
MSI is taking laptop displays to a new level at CES 2023, and it might have the sector cornered for a while. Ahead of CES, MSI announced the updated Titan GT77 HX which comes with the first mini-LED 4K 144Hz display in a laptop, and it boasts some insane specs.

If a 4K mini-LED laptop display at 144Hz isn’t enough, the screen also comes with VESA’s DisplayHDR 1,000 certification. That means it can reach 1,000 nits of peak brightness. MSI also says it comes with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, which is on the level of screens like the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, and in a laptop at that.

AmLED Mini-LED laptop display technology.

MSI says it has an exclusive partnership with AUO and its AmLED display tech, which means the Titan GT77 HX might be the only laptop with this display for a while. It’s possible we’ll see more laptops with it soon, but MSI seems content that the Titan GT77 will be the first laptop with this screen.

The exclusive AmLED Adaptive Control Technology is what allows the GT77 Titan to reach such impressive specs. This is a form of local dimming that allows the display to dynamically adjust to images on-screen in real time. In total, the GT77 Titan includes 1,008 local dimming zones, which is close to high-end monitors like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8.

HDR performance could be off the charts, but MSI didn’t forget about color. The company says the laptop covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space, and it’s verified by MSI’s True Color certification. That means it’s examined before assembly to ensure color accuracy.

Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Although we don’t have concrete specs yet, we expect the Titan GT77 should have top-end chips from Intel and Nvidia (read last year’s MSI GT77 Titan review for context). We also expect MSI OverBoost, which supplies the GPU and CPU with up to 250 watts of power, as well as a multiplexer (MUX) switch on board, allowing you to swap to only discrete graphics for full power, or only to integrated graphics for increased battery life.

Just like last year’s model, we also anticipate the same mechanical keyboard that MSI co-developed with Cherry, as well as MSI’s Mystic Light bar at the back of the machine, which you can control with SteelSeries’ GG software (along with the keyboard).

