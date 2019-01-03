Digital Trends
Computing

A space-saving monitor tops Samsung’s new line of displays

Arif Bacchus
By

Samsung took the wraps off a trio of new monitors on Thursday, January 3. Featuring modern and minimalist designs, its 2019 monitor lineup includes a space-saving display, an updated high-resolution, super ultra-wide gaming monitor for gamers, as well as a curved 32-inch monitor for content creators.

Samsung Space Monitor

samsung new monitors ces 2019 space monitor 3

The first of the new displays is the Samsung Space Monitor, available in a 27-inch variant with QHD resolution, or a 32-inch model with 4K UHD resolution. This monitor sports a sleek thin-bezel design and comes with a fully integrated arm stand which can clamp to the desk to help free up space. It also sports a clean cable management system, with the cables not being integrated through the arm.

Elsewhere, and when upright, the stand is able to disappear into the slim bezel, allowing for the monitor to be tilted and extended down to a desk or pushed back for flat storage against a wall. Pricing and availability were not shared.

Samsung CRG9 49-inch Gaming Monitor

samsung new monitors ces 2019 crg9 super wide monitor 3

Next up is the Samsung CRG9, the upgrade to last year’s CHG90. Sporting a small stand for more flexibility, this is being called the world’s first world’s first high-resolution, super ultra-wide gaming monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio. Just as last years model, the 49-inch display is packing options for a 120 Hz refresh rate with a fast 4ms response time, as well as support for AMD Radeon FreeSync2 HDR Technology, bringing less screen tearing and latency for gamers.

The display is equal to two traditional 27-inch QHD 16:9 monitors and can provide picture-in-picture support, to allow for two sources to show on the same screen. That’s similar to offerings from both Dell and LG, which released similar monitors in recent times, though not focused for gamers.

Brightness and resolution look to be impressive on the CRG9, coming in 5,120 x 1,440 with a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The monitor even leverages Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, to create high color reproduction. Finally, with ports, the CRG9 is packing in HDMI, Display Port, USB 3.0, and connectivity for headphones. Pricing was not shared, but availability is set for late 2019.

Samsung UR59C 32-inch Monitor

samsung new monitors ces 2019 ur59c 32 monitor 1

Last of the monitors is the UR59C curved 32-inch monitor. This is being dubbed as the option for content creators, coming in with a UHD curved screen with 2,500:1 contrast ratio and full 3,840 x 2,160 4K UHD resolution. It also features a slim design with a depth of 6.7 mm, attached to a two-prong base which helps make the most out of desk space.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best MacOS games for 2019
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review pins
Computing

AMD Ryzen 9 3800X CPU may boast 16 Cores and 4.7GHz TurboCore

With CES around the corner, we are seeing a healthy number of leaks such as the new AMD Zen 2 CPUs including Ryzen 5, 7, and 9 offerings. Stealing the show is the AMD 3800X which is promising to offer 16 cores and 32 threads in a 7nm…
Posted By Michael Archambault
youtube shuttering video editor editing
Computing

Done paying for Premiere and Final Cut Pro? Here are the best free alternatives

Video-editing software doesn't have to cost you a paycheck and a half. Here is some of the best free video-editing software for making quick and extensive edits so you can channel your inner Hollywood director.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google aims to dominate CES this year, triples its floor space from 2018

CES 2019 kicks off on January 8 in Las Vegas, and Google Assistant and the Google Home smart home ecosystem promise to outdo last year's massive presence when "Hey Google" ads were everywhere you looked.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
moto z3 play usb c port
Computing

USB-C to become more secure, fight malicious devices with authentication system

Computers and electronic devices with USB-C ports may have less to fear in the future as the USB Implementers Forum introduces a security system. Devices may no longer need to fear malicious flash drives or power chargers.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Robot kits for kids
Emerging Tech

Want your child to learn STEM skills? These 10 robotics kits can help

Hoping to pick up a robotics kit so your child can learn while they play? We've rounded up 10 great options, whether you're looking for something that falls under the STEM initiative or utilizes the Arduino platform.
Posted By Will Nicol, Kevin Parrish
google surveillance report first half 2016 googlehq feat
Mobile

Google's next-gen operating system, Fuchsia, will have Android app support

Details have emerged about a new operating system Google's developers are working on dubbed Fuchsia OS. Here's everything we know about Google's mysterious new operating system so far.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Mark Jansen
best mac games gris1
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans to enjoy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some after-Christmas shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

The GTX 11-series could be the affordable graphics card to upgrade to in 2019

The Nvidia GTX-11 series is rumored to be the green-team's solution to its own high RTX pricing and AMD's allegedly powerful Navi-generation of graphics cards. Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Chrome OS
Web

Here’s how to change your preferred language in Google Chrome

Browsing the web the way you want to is one of the tenets of the modern world and that means consuming it in the language you want. To help make that happen, here's how to change your language in Google Chrome.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Chromebooks vs. laptops
Computing

Chromebook vs. laptop: Which OS wins the battle for your mobile computer?

Chromebooks run a totally different operating system, one that favors those who prefer Google and Android services. Let's take a look at Chromebooks versus laptops, and if buying one is right for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Photography

You can use Photoshop for free if you know what you're doing

Want some of the perks of Adobe Photoshop without having to pay the hefty price tag? Here's our guide on how to get Photoshop CS2 completely free of charge — no strings attached.
Posted By Brandon Widder
BenQ PD3200U review
Computing

Need a monitor for professional photo-editing? These are the very best

Looking for the best monitor for photo editing? You'll need to factor in brightness, color accuracy, color gamut support and more. Fortunately, we've rounded up the best ones for you, to help you make an educated purchase.
Posted By Jon Martindale