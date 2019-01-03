Share

Samsung took the wraps off a trio of new monitors on Thursday, January 3. Featuring modern and minimalist designs, its 2019 monitor lineup includes a space-saving display, an updated high-resolution, super ultra-wide gaming monitor for gamers, as well as a curved 32-inch monitor for content creators.

Samsung Space Monitor

The first of the new displays is the Samsung Space Monitor, available in a 27-inch variant with QHD resolution, or a 32-inch model with 4K UHD resolution. This monitor sports a sleek thin-bezel design and comes with a fully integrated arm stand which can clamp to the desk to help free up space. It also sports a clean cable management system, with the cables not being integrated through the arm.

Elsewhere, and when upright, the stand is able to disappear into the slim bezel, allowing for the monitor to be tilted and extended down to a desk or pushed back for flat storage against a wall. Pricing and availability were not shared.

Samsung CRG9 49-inch Gaming Monitor

Next up is the Samsung CRG9, the upgrade to last year’s CHG90. Sporting a small stand for more flexibility, this is being called the world’s first world’s first high-resolution, super ultra-wide gaming monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio. Just as last years model, the 49-inch display is packing options for a 120 Hz refresh rate with a fast 4ms response time, as well as support for AMD Radeon FreeSync2 HDR Technology, bringing less screen tearing and latency for gamers.

The display is equal to two traditional 27-inch QHD 16:9 monitors and can provide picture-in-picture support, to allow for two sources to show on the same screen. That’s similar to offerings from both Dell and LG, which released similar monitors in recent times, though not focused for gamers.

Brightness and resolution look to be impressive on the CRG9, coming in 5,120 x 1,440 with a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The monitor even leverages Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, to create high color reproduction. Finally, with ports, the CRG9 is packing in HDMI, Display Port, USB 3.0, and connectivity for headphones. Pricing was not shared, but availability is set for late 2019.

Samsung UR59C 32-inch Monitor

Last of the monitors is the UR59C curved 32-inch monitor. This is being dubbed as the option for content creators, coming in with a UHD curved screen with 2,500:1 contrast ratio and full 3,840 x 2,160 4K UHD resolution. It also features a slim design with a depth of 6.7 mm, attached to a two-prong base which helps make the most out of desk space.