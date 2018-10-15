Digital Trends
Computing

World’s first 49-inch, dual QHD curved monitor tops Dell’s new line of displays

Arif Bacchus
By
Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4919DW)
Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4919DW) Arif Bacchus/Digital Trends

Dell has taken the wraps off the world’s first 49-inch dual QHD curved monitor, as well as several UltraSharp displays. The monitors come packed with innovative design features and technologies aimed at transforming and meeting the demands of workflows everywhere.

Dell 49-inch dual QHD Curved Monitor (U4919DW)

The super-large Dell 49-inch dual QHD Curved Monitor (U4919DW) delivers a truly immersive experience that can replace two of your traditional 27-inch QHD displays. With an ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio and a total resolution of 5120 x 1440, the Dell IPS display allows you to view more content and see the finest details when gazing at your screen. This unique monitor also features In-Plane Switching and a built-in KVM switch that allows content to move from different PC sources with a single keyboard and mouse.

Connectivity (and device charging) is seamless, with USB C to ensure maximum picture quality and a 60 Hz refresh rate. There are also two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort on board. You can expect a 1000:1 contrast ratio, viewing angles of 178 degrees, and 99 percent of sRGB color gamut with this display. It will be available in the U.S. beginning October 26, with prices starting at $1,699.

Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4919DW)
Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4919DW)

Dell UltraSharp 32 and Dell UltraSharp 34 CurvedUSB C monitors (U3219Q and U3419W)

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB C Monitor is VESA certified and nets a total resolution of 3840 x 2160 at 60 Hz, an edge-to-edge viewing experience, up to 400 nits of brightness, and a color depth of 1.07 billion colors.

The slightly larger Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB C display has a resolution of 3340 x 1440, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and built-in dual 9W speakers for elevating your work and entertainment. Pricing on the Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Monitor starts at $1,099, and the UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Monitor starts at $1,149. Both are available now.

dell unveils ultrasharp u4919dw dual qhd monitor capture
Dell UltraSharp 32 4K USB-C Monitor

Dell UltraSharp 24 and 27 USB-C monitors (U2419HC andU2719DC)

Wrapping up the new round of displays are the Dell UltraSharp 24 and 27. These are also available without USB C, but all feature a thin side profile and Dell’s InfinityEdge bezels. The non-USB C UltraSharp 24 Monitor comes in at $350, and features FHD resolution, whereas the USB C version bumps you to a $399 price point.

As for the UltraSharp 27 USB C Monitor, it comes in at $649, wand boasts QHD resolution. The non-USB C version also comes with the same QHD resolution but is slightly cheaper at $599. All are available for purchase today and feature a small base to optimize desk space and simplify cable management.

Dell UltraSharp 27 USB-C Monitors (U2719D&DC)
Dell UltraSharp 27 USB-C Monitors (U2719D&DC)

All of these new products come with Dell’s fully adjustable stand for tilting, swiveling, and pivoting when adjusting the monitor to your home or office setup. Other features include Flicker-free screens and ComfortView to reduce blue light emission and optimize your eye comfort. There’s also the Dell Display Manager software, which lets you organize your open windows and apps for enhanced multitasking.

These monitors don’t come with Freesync or G sync capabilities and are primarily aimed at financial traders, bankers, engineers, professional creators, and programmers. Still, we recently dubbed Dell as the king of massive monitors, so the company is definitely one-upping itself with these latest reveals.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less
Up Next

Porsche upgrades German factory to build Taycan electric cars
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub doesn’t have a camera. Here’s why that’s a good thing

Bucking the smart display trend, Google's new $149 Home Hub smart display surprisingly doesn't have a camera. We think a camera-less Google smart speaker with a screen is a good thing, and here's why.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
intel 9 series cpu spectre 9th gen
Computing

Intel's 9th-gen chips could power your next rig. Here's what you must know

The Intel Core i9-9900K processor was the star of the show for consumers, but a powerful 28-core Xeon processor also led announcements. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Intel chipsets.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Moto Z3 review
Android Army

With the E5's arrival, Moto's entire E-range lineup unites in the U.S.

Struggling to figure out your E5 from your G6? No, it's not a weird chromatic scale -- it's just Motorola's new roster. But how do you know which is right for you? Find out with our guide to Motorola's 2018 phone lineup.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Mobile

Razer Phone 2 vs. Galaxy Note 9: They’re closer than you think

While the Razer Phone wasn't a bad phone, it failed to set the market on fire. Razer's back though, with the much improved Razer Phone 2. But can it beat one of the big boys -- the Galaxy Note 9? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
usb c power bank graphene battery pack
Mobile

Got gadgets galore? Keep them charged up with the 10 best USB-C cables

If you weren't already aware, USB-C is quickly becoming mainstream. That's why we've rounded up some of the better USB-C cables on the market, whether you're looking to charge or sync your smartphone.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Apple ID Login
Computing

How to protect your iCloud account

From Chinese hacking to identity theft, it's not surprising if you're a little worried about your iCloud data. Here's how to protect your iCloud account with a few simple security steps. It will only take a few minutes, and we'll walk you…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
awesome tech you cant buy yet urmo vehicle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY smartphones and zip-on bike tires

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
adobe 2016 sneaks jordan peele kim chambers
Photography

Adobe's "creativity conference" begins October 15. Here's what we hope to see

Each year, Adobe uses its Adobe MAX conference to show off its latest apps, technologies, and tools to help simplify and improve the workflow of creatives the world over. Here's what you should expect from this year's conference.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
HTC VIVE
Product Review

The Oculus Rift is cheaper, the Vive Pro is better. Is the original Vive still worth it?

The Oculus Rift may have brought virtual reality into the public eye, but HTC’s Vive, built in partnership with Valve, does it better. Does the Vive still represent the true future of virtual reality, or are there better competitors on…
Posted By Jayce Wagner
internet speed tests
Computing

Don't take your ISP's word for it: Here's how to test your internet speed

If you're worried that you aren't getting the most from your internet package, speed tests are a great way to find out what your real connection is capable of. Here are the best internet speed tests available today.
Posted By Mark Coppock
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Nvidia is slowly rolling out its next generation of GPUs. Here's what you need to know about them

Nvidia's new RTX 2000 series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 15 9570 full
Computing

Lenovo and Dell make great professional laptops, but who does it best?

Finding the best laptop for professional use at the office, on the move, and at home is no easy task. There's plenty to choose but to find the best of the best, we pitted the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme vs. Dell XPS 15.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle