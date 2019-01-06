Digital Trends
HP takes PC gaming to the living room with 65-inch Omen X Emperium monitor

Chuong Nguyen
Even as desktop monitors continue to expand in size to provide a more immersive experience, HP is not content. Rather than compete against other gaming desktop monitors, HP is taking the fight to the living room at CES 2019 with its massive 65-inch Omen X Emperium gaming display.

With a 65-inch screen size, the Omen X Emperium is designed for the living rooms and larger spaces, and it comes with specifications that are bound to delight gamers, including HDR support, 4K resolution, fast response times, and speedy refresh rates. Whether you’re a gamer or a consumer of content, the Omen X Emperium’s built-in soundbar will help bring you into the on-screen action with immersive audio. The unit’s built-in G-Sync support will help deliver tear-free visuals when paired with a PC gaming rig with Nvidia graphics cards, like the GeForce RTX 2080-equipped HP Omen Obelisk desktop or the Omen 15 laptop.

HP claims that its 4K HDR panel is capable of covering 83 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, and to keep things vibrant, the display features 484 zones of full-array local dimming backlight to help keeps blacks darker and whites brighter on the screen. The Emperium is capable of reaching up to 750 nits of brightness. For those who prefer to mount the Omen X Emperium onto a wall to save space on their entertainment console, the panel supports standard VESA mounts. The Emperium also comes with RBG lighting that can be controlled through the Omen Command Center software.

The display supports 144Hz refresh rates and a 4ms gray-to-gray response time with overdrive. In terms of connectivity, the Omen X Emperium comes with one DisplayPort 1.4, three HDMI 2.0, two USB 3.0, and two USB charging ports. It also supports HDCP. While some recent wide panel monitors deliver a similarly impressive selection of ports, HP goes a step further here, as the Omen X Emperium comes with proximity lighting that lights up the ports when it detects a hand nearby, allowing you to quickly locate the right port to plug things into.

The screen itself is powered by an Nvidia Tegra X1 processor and Nvidia’s Maxwell graphics. This gives it access to the Nvidia Shield ecosystem, making it a “smart monitor” with the capability to download and run apps — like Hulu and Netflix in 4K — or cast games from a PC or on the cloud. As such, the Emperium is designed to be a gaming monitor that can replace your living room TV. It also supports Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections.

