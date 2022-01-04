After having launched premium Z series studio monitors with webcams at CES 2022, HP is doubling down on the hybrid work life with its latest monitors targeted at home users and students featuring new webcam monitors in the E and M series.

Like the latest HP Z40c G3, the newest monitors in the E and M series come with integrated webcams to help with video conferencing, a tool that’s quickly becoming the new normal for collaboration, remote learning, and keeping in contact with family and friends from afar.

And to complete the video conferencing experience, these monitors also come equipped with microphones with noise reduction capabilities for cleaner audio chats as well as an integrated speaker. The E series is available in a 245-inch E24m G4, 27-inch E27m G4, and a 34-inch curved E34m G4, while the M series consists of the 24-inch M24 and the 27-inch M27.

Those on a budget will likely want to stay with the M series, as these monitors come with 1080p panels while the E series tops out with upgraded QHD resolution displays. The M24, for example, comes with a 23.8-inch IPS display that supports 300 nits of brightness and has an anti-glare coating.

Like most modern monitors, it comes with three-sided micro-edge bezels for a sleeker look, and it comes with a five-megapixel webcam with dual microphones. The M-series can be great for casual gamers as well, as these monitors support AMD FreeSync technology.

One of the biggest differences between the two series is that the E series comes with USB-C support, so you can charge your laptop and output video to the monitor with a single cable. The E24 shares similar screen features as the M24, but the larger E27 comes with an upgraded QHD display with 300 nits of brightness.

All the monitors in the E series are Zoom certified, meaning that they have been tested against 200 of Zoom’s rigorous audio and video quality benchmarks, HP claimed. Another major benefit of upgrading to the E series is that all the monitors come with a tilt-adjustable pop-up webcam, so you can angle the camera up or down slightly for a better picture.

For those who want a large, curved display, the E34m G4 comes with a UWQHD screen. All of HP’s panels across the E and M series are capable of supporting 99% of the sRGB color space.

The company did not provide pricing or availability information during CES.

