HP has released a new super ultrawide monitor that mimics the look and feel of two displays in a single product.

It’s called the HP E45c G5, and it’s a 45-inch curved monitor that is able to replicate two 24-inch screens with the help of virtual dual-display software. You can operate the two sides of the display simultaneously, for related or separate purposes.

HP noted that similar products of this type might often have a physical divider separating the two screens. However, the E45c G5 includes a split-screen user control within its settings that serves as the on-screen divider between programs.

For example, you can run a Zoom call on one screen and a PowerPoint presentation on the other side independently. You’ll be able to open the PowerPoint in full-screen mode in the 24-inch screen space. The display is also stackable, for scenarios that require even more screen real estate. HP also noted some business use cases for the monitor include finance conditions, coding, and spreadsheets.

The HP E45c G5 is a 44.5-inch DQHD 5120 x 1440 resolution VA display with a 1500R curvature, a 32:9 aspect ratio, 3ms GtG response time, 400 nits brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, a pixel density of 120 PPI, display colors up to 16.7 million, and a 99% sRGB color gamut. The screen is also anti-glare, flicker-free, and TÜV Low blue light certified.

The monitor is black in the rear and has a black and silver stand. It is borderless on three sides and has vertical and horizontal viewing angles of 178 degrees. In addition to 100mm by-100mm VESA mounting support, it can tilt and swivel, and its height adjustment goes up and down 150mm.

Some notable display features include AMD FreeSync and the virtual dual display that controls the split-screen functions.

Input on the HP E45c G5 includes two USB-C ports with up to 65-watt USB Power Delivery, Alt Mode DisplayPort 1.4 support, one HDMI 2.1 port with charging support, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, four USB-A ports, and 1 RJ-45 port.

Battery support on the HP E45c G5 is rated at 50W typical, 275W maximum, and 0.5W on standby. Its power adapter rates at 100 – 240 VAC 50/60Hz.

The monitor is a part of HP’s E-Series G5 of displays, which includes 11 different monitors announced at CES 2023.

The E-Series line of monitors will be available in January at a starting price of $219, however, HP has not yet shared specifics on the price of the E45c G5.

