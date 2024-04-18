 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

HP launches a new gaming laptop and HyperX accessories

Kunal Khullar
By
Front view of the HP Omen 17 2024 gaming laptop with a white background.
HP

HP continues to refresh its lineup of premium gaming laptops with the latest Omen 17. Featuring the latest AI-enhanced AMD Ryzen 8000-series mobile chips, it is the first Omen product to come with a dedicated Copilot key for Microsoft’s latest AI assistant.

Additionally, the laptop offers AI-enhanced meeting features like enhancing the built-in webcam and microphone for an improved video calling experience. And with Otter.ai, users can transcribe meetings and have access to AI-generated notes.

Recommended Videos

The overall design hasn’t changed much and remains understated, thus making it great for someone who wants a productivity workhorse in the office.

Related

Of course, the Omen brand has always aligned with gaming, and the new Omen 17 sounds pretty good on paper. Configurable with up to a Ryzen 9 8945HS eight-core processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB VRAM, it should be able handle most modern games without breaking a sweat. The cooling system features full three-side venting and two 12V fans to maintain optimal temperatures. Being a gaming laptop, you also have the option to customize the RGB lighting to your preference, ranging from subtle to vibrant, using the light studio section of the Omen Gaming Hub.

The cooling system on the HP Omen 17 2024 gaming laptop.
HP

The 17.3-inch display sees a significant bump with options of a Full HD IPS panel capable of 48Hz-144Hz variable refresh rate, 100% sRGB coverage, and 300 nits of peak brightness. There’s also a quad-HD model sporting a variable refresh rate between 48Hz and 240Hz and a faster response time of 3ms.

The IPS panel may not be as good as the OLED we recently saw on the Omen Transcend 14, but considering the Omen 17’s starting price of $1,350, it doesn’t sound all that bad.

Other features of the Omen 17 include dual PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD slots (2TB total), up to 32GB of DDR5 5600MHz RAM, and a 1080p webcam. In terms of ports and connectivity, there’s a single USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, RJ45 Ethernet, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6/6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core wireless gaming mouse with box and bundled accessories.
Under the HyperX brand, HP has also introduced two new accessories. First up is the Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless gaming mouse, a lightweight device weighing just 70 grams and powered by a single AAA battery.

It can connect via Bluetooth or a high-speed 2.4GHz connection with the included dongle, boasting a 12,000 DPI HyperX Custom Core Sensor and durable TTC Gold Switches rated for up to 20 million clicks.

The HyperX Cloud Mix Buds 2 true wireless gaming earphones on a red background.
HP

The second addition is the HyperX Cloud Mix Buds 2, a pair of wireless earbuds designed for gaming. These earbuds connect via a dongle for minimal latency or through Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio. They also feature hybrid ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) to block out distractions during gaming sessions.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Wireless Gaming Mouse will debut in May with a starting price of $50, while the Cloud Mix Buds 2 is set to launch in the summer priced at $150. The new Omen 17 will be available starting April 24.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
HyperX gives the Fury DDR4 memory line a face-lift and adds RGB lighting
Four DDR4 RAM kits with pink RGB lighting are shown installed inside a PC case.

HyperX announced the release of the new Fury DDR4 RGB and a fresh new design of the Fury DDR4 lineup of system memory kits. A division of Kingston Technology, HyperX is renown for its PC gaming peripherals and the key to that is its high-performance and cost-effective memory kits.

“The HyperX team is excited to expand our Fury DDR4 and Fury DDR4 RGB lineup for the next generation of PC enthusiasts who continually want the absolute best performance possible from their system,” Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager at HyperX, said in a statement.

Read more
The 5 best laptops for architects in 2024
AutoCAD

Architecture applications tend to require a lot of hardware resources, so laptops that work for architecture tend to be more like workstations than anything else. Of course, that does mean that they come at a pretty steep price, which is why we've picked our favorite laptops that will give you the most bang for your buck. The laptops below should easily handle most architecture applications you throw at them, although if you don't quite find what you're looking for, you may want to check out our list of the best laptops for CAD and 3D modeling.
The Best Laptops for Architects in 2024

Buy the  if you want the best overall laptop for architects
Buy the  if you want the best MacBook for architects
Buy the  if you want the best thin and portable laptop for architects
Buy the  if you want the best large-screen laptop for architects
Buy the  if you want the best dual-screen laptop for architects

Read more
These TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems are up to 40% off right now
The TP-Link Deco mesh Wi-Fi system on a table.

 

If you're looking at router deals because your current one doesn't reach every corner of your home, you may want to take advantage of Amazon's ongoing discounts of up to 40% for TP-Link mesh Wi-Fi systems. TP-Link is one of the most trusted brands in the internet connectivity space, so you know that you'll be getting top-quality devices when you go for any of its mesh Wi-Fi systems. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as the potential savings from these offers may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Read more