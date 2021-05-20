Gaming monitors typically start at 27-inches, which is what makes the HP Omen 25i quite unique. The smaller 25-inch screen means a smaller overall footprint, which could make the Omen 25i a good option for college students or anyone with a compact desk.

That also means this isn’t an overly expensive monitor. The new Omen 25i costs $349. That’s $70 more than the previous Omen 25, but it’s still not overly expensive for a gaming monitor. That’s especially true, considering the high-end design of this screen. It takes inspiration from the Omen laptops and desktops, featuring a diamond-shaped base and thin bezels.

On the rear, it also features unique angled ports for convenient access. They include HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and two downstream USB-A ports and a USB-B port.

The Omen 25i has a 1920 x 1080p resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It’s also an IPS panel rather than a VA panel, which makes for better viewing angles and wider color coverage. HP says the monitor will cover 90% of the DCI-P3 color space. It’s also certified for HDR400 and 8-bit color.

In terms of anti-tearing technology, the HP Omen 25i features support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is G-Sync Compatible.

HP has also thrown in some software features to make the Omen 25i stand out from the pack. It includes a “dynamic crosshair,” which automatically changes colors based on the environment of the game to ensure that it’s always visible. HP also says it’s the most customizable crosshair on the market, with up to 248 shape and color options.

The most interesting new feature is called “Game remaster mode,” which applies enhanced visuals to low-resolution games. HP didn’t provide example visuals, but the idea is to improve or enhance the imagery of retro games using filters.

HP is also using tweaked visuals with Shadow Vision and Edge Precision. Shadow Vision brightens up darker games without overexposing, while Edge Precision smooths and sharpens images.

The HP Omen 25i will be available starting in June.

HP has also announced new gaming laptops, the Omen 16 and Omen 17. HP has even launched an entirely new gaming laptop line, the Victus by HP.

Editors' Recommendations