HP’s new Envy 17 laptop will soon be available for sale at BestBuy starting at $1,250. With a spacious 17-inch display, fresh Intel processors, and a new Nvidia GPU under the hood, the newly updated laptop shapes up to have everything it takes to improve its spot as one of the best 17-inch laptops you can buy.

The highlight of the new Envy 17 compared to its predecessor is new design, sporting a 86% screen to body ratio, leaving more room on the spacious 17-inch display. It also sports improved performance under the hood, thanks to Intel’s latest 10th generation Intel processors. And, for content creation, the Envy 17 also has improved graphics options, getting bumped up from the Nvidia MX250 to the new MX330.

In terms of specifications, HP is going with Intel’s 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake processor. RAM options, meanwhile, range in at 12GB. As for storage, HP has everything you might need. There are options for a 512GB solid-state drive, with 32GB of Intel Optane memory. Other storage options include a 1 TB traditional HDD with a 16 GB NVMe Intel Optane memory or up to 1TB PCI SSD. For dual storage, HP is allowing up a 256 GB SSD and 1TB HDD.

Elsewhere, the new Envy 17 offers up some extra personalized privacy experiences, too. In addition to a number pad, it now has an all-in-one keyboard that has options to mute the microphone or camera shutter. There’s even a fingerprint reader, too, for added security and typo-free passwordless access to the device.

Battery life is promised to come in at 11 hours with mixed usage, 11 hours and 45 minutes with video playback, and 8 hours and 45 minutes with wireless streaming. The numbers will vary of course, but the device supports fast charge for a 0-50% charge in 45 minutes.

Other notable features on the HP Envy 17 include Alexa and Cortana voice service. Speakers are tuned by Bang & Olufsen, and the WiFi has been upgraded to support the new Wi-Fi 6 standard.

HP is also planning on selling the new Envy 17 though its own website at a later date, allowing for you to purchase some of the more custom configurations.

