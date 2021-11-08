Based on a recent Geekbench test, it seems that HP may be releasing a laptop fully decked out with the latest components. The notebook comes with not just the newest Intel Alder Lake-P processor, but also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

If the rumors prove to be true, the laptop will be released with two pieces of hardware that are not yet obtainable on the consumer market, as both the GPU and the CPU are unavailable in their laptop forms as of yet.

The CPU used in this benchmark is the Intel Core i7-12700H, which is an Alder Lake laptop CPU. As reported by Wccftech last month, this CPU should have 14 cores, six of which are Golden Cove and eight of which are Gracemont. It runs on a 2.45GHz base clock and can be boosted up to 4.2GHz. This is combined with a 24 MB L3 cache and a fairly conservative TDP of 35 to 45 watts.

The graphics card is the still unreleased mobility version of the RTX 3080 Ti, and it may come in a standard and a Max-Q model. It may be based on a new Ampere GA103 chip and should feature 58 compute units, adding up to a total of 7424 CUDA cores. The GPU has a base clock speed of 1395MHz and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The RTX 3080 Ti should also have a bandwidth of around 12Gbps with a 256-bit bus, as well as a TDP between 150W and 200W.

Although the desktop version of RTX 3080 Ti is markedly better than the RTX 3080, comparing the desktop RTX 3080 to the mobility RTX 3080 Ti reveals that the former will still reign supreme. The desktop RTX 3080 scored 132,909 in a Vulkan test, compared to the RTX 3080 Ti for laptops with just 90,114.

Interestingly, the RTX 3080 Ti also scored less than the laptop version of the RTX 3080, although the difference is negligible. The card outperformed the Max-Q version of the RTX 3070 for laptops and the previous-gen RTX 2080 for desktops.

The mobility version of Intel Core i7-12700H was also compared to some other current CPUs in this Geekbench test. It scored 1,328 in single-core operations and 10,517 in multi-core. Unsurprisingly, it was vastly outperformed by the Intel Core i9-12900HK (1,851) and the Apple M1 Max chip (1,785).

It was also beaten by the previous generation of processors for laptops, including the Core i9-11980HK and the Ryzen 5980HX. However, all of these chips are more on the premium end of the scale than the Core i7-12700H. The new chip performed more favorably in multi-core operations, beating the Core i9-11980HK and the Ryzen 5980HX.

It’s important to remember that this hardware is still unreleased and the benchmarks may change. Drivers often play a part in the performance of components prior to their official release.

The exact release date for both the laptop and the GPU remains unknown, but it’s likely that we will learn more during CES 2022 in January.

