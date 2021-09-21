HP just launched a major overhaul to its Envy all-in-one desktop that will ship with Windows 11 preloaded. Its magnetic webcam, though, is its most interesting feature.

While you’ll want the camera front and center for video calls, the benefit of this new magnetic system is you can aim the camera downward to capture digital scans of hand-drawn art or text on your desk. You can also mount the webcam to any side of the monitor using the magnets built into the display.

The HP True Vision webcam connects via USB-A on the back and comes included in the price of the new Envy 34. The webcam supports a 16-megapixel resolution with IR sensor and dual-array digital microphones.

And for video calls, you’ll have access to the HP Dual Speakers that are built-in and, as common with HP products, come tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

Internal upgrades

The redesign also beings some substantial internal upgrades, including a top-of-the-line configuration featuring an Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics.

Though HP’s new Envy 34 all-in-one shares the same 34-inch diagonal screen measurement as the previous Envy 34 Curved all-in-one that we previously reviewed, there are some noticeable differences.

To start, the ultrawide computer base design is gone in favor of a more minimalist aesthetic that makes the unit resemble more of a traditional monitor. In fact, looking at the 2021 Envy 34, you wouldn’t really be able to tell that it’s an all-in-one, with the PC components housed behind the screen in a slim and attractive design and its traditional monitor base.

Display, storage, and ports

The new Envy 34 doesn’t sport a curved display like its predecessor, and the screen now comes in a less wide aspect ratio with improved resolution. The 2021 Envy 34 all-in-one desktop comes with a WUHD screen with a resolution of 5,120 x 2,160 pixels, compared to the ultrawide QHD (UWQHD) resolution of its predecessor. While those who appreciate the productivity that an ultrawide canvas brings to multitasking, HP is clearly focused on creativity with the non-curved IPS panel with three-sided micro-edge bezels and less wide aspect ratio.

The screen can reach a brightness of 500 nits and achieve 98% of the wide DCI-P3 color space, the company claims. Another benefit of the change to the new design is that the screen can now be raised and lowered — only tilt was supported on the older model.

The base configuration of the new minimalist all-in-one includes Intel’s 11th-Gen Core i7-11700 processor and Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q technology and 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, though high-end gamers can bump that up to a Core i9 and RTX 3080 graphics. The computer ships with 32 GB of DDR memory, which can be expanded, alongside a 512GB solid-state drive for storage. HP allows you to upgrade both the storage and memory on this PC, helping it grow with your needs.

With the new design, HP has made some meaningful changes to where the ports are located. On the old model, ports were more difficult to access — you had to reach behind the wide PC base. With the switch to a design that resembles a traditional monitor, HP relocated the port to the monitor stand, and here you’ll find two USB-A ports and one USB-C port.

On the rear, you’ll have access to even more ports, including four USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an HDMI output port. A Qi charging pad is built into the base, allowing you to charge your phone or wireless earbuds.

HP’s Envy 34 will be available in October, and pricing will start at $1,999.

New all-in-ones

If the HP Envy 34 all-in-one is too premium for your budget, HP also released two additional all-in-one models. Both the new HP 27 and HP 34 all-in-one PCs share a similar design, with a screen mounted to a base that’s formed of geometric metal wires, giving it a more airy aesthetic. These all-in-ones are powered by AMD’s Ryzen 3 5000 U-series processors and top out with a traditional FHD resolution display. Integrated Radeon graphics are also on board. Pricing starts at $749 when HP launches the HP 24 and 27 AiO in October.

HP is also launching a more elevated Pavilion AiO that brings an iMac-like look and feel. Like its rival, the HP Pavilion AiO comes with a large display that sits above a chin that houses the Bang & Olufsen-tuned speakers. Slotting in between the HP 27 and the more premium Envy 34 AiO, the Pavilion model comes with a 27-inch FHD touchscreen display and is powered by a Ryzen 7 5700U processor with integrated Radeon graphics.

Storage is split between a 256GB solid-state drive and a 1TB hard drive, and you have access to 16GB of RAM. The Pavilion models will start at $799 when they launch in October. All of HP’s all-in-one models are powered by Windows 11.

New external monitors

Lastly, HP has also launched two new external monitors. The HP U32 has a flat IPS screen with a 4K resolution panel that supports a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is DisplayHDR400 certified, and HP says the panel is capable of supporting either 99% of the SRGB of 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. HP also says the IPS display can reach a brightness of 400 nits.

The HP M34d is a 34-inch VA monitor, meanwhile, is a curved panel supporting a UWQHD resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 pixels. This panel supports 99% of the sRGB color space and has a 100Hz refresh rate. Because it’s a VA panel, though, it only goes up to 250 nits of brightness.

HP’s U32 4K monitor will cost $499, while the M34d will start at $529.

