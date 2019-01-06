Chromebooks are typically powered by Intel processors under the hood, but at CES 2019, HP is changing that.

In a first, HP is launching a new Chromebook 14, with AMD processors inside, bringing more flavor to the expanding portfolio of Chromebooks. Unveiled alongside it is a more premium Chromebook, but let’s start with the AMD-powered option.

HP Chromebook 14

Scheduled for release in January for prices starting at $269, the HP Chromebook 14 comes with either the AMD A4 or the A6 series CPUs on the inside. Alongside its corresponding integrated Radeon R4 or R5 graphics, the processor promises enhanced productivity on these affordable laptops.

Key Specs Processor: AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 Graphics: AMD Radeon R4 Graphics Memory: 4 GB DDR4-1866 SDRAM Storage: 32 GB eMMC Battery Life: 9 hours and 15 minutes Weight: 3.40 pounds Audio: Dolby Atmos Sound

The Chromebook 14 will be available in white, blue, and gray, and will come with dual speakers, branded by B&O for an enhanced audio experience. Though not fully convertible, it comes with a 180-degree hinge and a 14.0-inch diagonal HD SVA anti-glare WLED-backlit display at 1,366 x 768 resolution. That’s certainly not 1080p as we prefer, but for $269, that’s what you get.

Battery life is promised at up to nine hours and storage comes in at 32GB eMMC. The system also ships with a base of 4GB RAM. Typical with Chromebooks, the device also has access to 100GB of Google Cloud storage and access to the Google Play Store. Ports are also generous, coming with two USB-C 3.1 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a headphone jack.