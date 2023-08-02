Chipmaker AMD has confirmed at its quarterly earnings call that the launch of new GPUs is coming in Q3 2023. While the company hasn’t confirmed any model names, it is safe to say that they are going to be the midrange Radeon RX 7800 and RX 7700.

“In gaming graphics, we expanded our Radeon 7000 GPU series in the second quarter, with the launch of our mainstream RX 7600 cards pertaining to gaming. We’re on track to further expand our RDNA 3 GPU offerings with the launch of new enthusiast class Radeon 7000-series cards in the third quarter,” said AMD CEO Lisa Su.

With a Q3 timeframe, it’s evident that the launch of the RX 7800/7700 series is imminent, either within this month or the next. Whispers regarding the upcoming GPUs have been buzzing for a while now. We recently reported the leaked performance numbers of the two GPUs published on Twitter.

If we go by the rumored 3DMark Time Spy benchmark scores, the RX 7700 could potentially offer performance that is somewhere between Nvidia’s RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 4070. On the other hand, the RX 7800 doesn’t seem that promising as its score was as good as the previous-gen RX 6800.

We also saw YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead claiming to have access to internal company data that mentions some of the GPU specifications and launch timeframe. As per the leak, AMD will be announcing the new Navi 32-based GPUs at Gamescom 2023 in Germany scheduled from August 23 to August 27. Eventually, the graphics cards would start reaching markets in the following month.

While it is exciting to hear that we are going to see more GPUs this year, one cannot ignore AMD’s poor graphics card sales during Q2 2023. The company’s gaming segment revenue was at an estimated $1.6 billion, which is down 4% on the year and 10% from the previous quarter. The primary cause cited for the decline was diminished sales of AMD’s gaming GPUs.

