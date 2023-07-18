AMD has two new GPUs expected to launch as part of the RX 7000 series, and now we’ve got our first look at some early possible benchmarks for these new cards.

The alleged 3DMark performance scores are for the Radeon RX 7700 and RX 7800 graphics cards were recently published online by Twitter user @All_The_Watts.

The Radeon RX 7700 scored 15,465 points in 3DMark Time Spy benchmark. For comparison, the previous-gen Radeon RX 6700 XT has a listed score of 11,970 points on average, andcan go up to 15,087 points when paired with powerful hardware. As per additional data shared by the source, that puts the RX 7700 right between Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and the RTX 4070, which sounds promising.

Moving to the Radeon RX 7800, it managed to deliver a score of 18,197 points on the same benchmark, although details of the test bed are unknown. If the benchmark test has been done by pairing the GPU with a modern high-end machine, then it seems like it won’t be able to match the performance of its predecessor, the Radeon RX 6800. That’s because the RX 6800 can go up to 20,239 points on a high-performance system.

There is also some additional information shared by YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead. The video claims that two new Navi 32-based GPUs are under development and should arrive later this year. While the names aren’t finalized, AMD could go with the RX 7800 XT/RX 7800 16GB and the RX 7700 XT/ RX 7700 12GB. The RX 7800 model is expected to come with 16GB of 256-bit memory, 19.5Gbps memory bandwidth, a 60CU (compute unit) configuration, and total board power (TBP) of 260 watts.

The RX 7700, on the other hand, could arrive with a 48 CU to 54 CU configuration, 12GB of memory on a 192-bit bus, 19.5Gbps memory bandwidth, and a 245W TBP. There’s also a third SKU that could potentially feature a Navi 31 and Navi 32 hybrid architecture with 70CUs, 260W TBP, and 16GB of memory.

AMD hasn’t officially confirmed any launch information, but expect the company to make an announcement, or to at least showcase the new GPUs at Gamescom 2023 in Germany, which is scheduled for August 23 to August 27. Shipping for these new GPUs might begin sometime in September 2023. This Navi 31 and Navi 32 hybrid model doesn’t have a release window yet, but there are plans to launch it silently with limited production units.

A friendly disclaimer that all of the information above is not official, so it is best to view it with skepticism.

