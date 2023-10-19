 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD is decisively ending the CPU battle with Intel

Jacob Roach
By
A person holding the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X.
Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

AMD is putting its foot down. In what Donny Woligroski, senior processor technical marketing manager at AMD, called the “worst-kept secret” in the world of desktop processors, Team Red announced it’s bringing its wildly popular Threadripper chips back to high-end desktops. And they’re destined to be some of the best processors money can buy.

If you’re not up to speed, AMD quietly and unceremoniously ended its Threadripper series for desktops a little over a year ago. When the company announced its previous generation of Threadripper CPUs, it revealed it would stick with the Enterprise-grade Pro series chips going forward. A little over 12 months after that announcement, AMD is reversing course.

Recommended Videos

The new Threadripper 7000 series is split into Pro and non-Pro parts, with the consumer parts reaching up to 64 cores and 128 threads. AMD has dominated the server market with its Epyc CPUs for years now, but in consumer desktops, AMD and Intel have been on mostly equal footing. That’s changing, as Intel doesn’t have any high-end desktop CPUs to effectively compete with AMD’s new Threadripper CPUs.

Related
Threadripper 7980X Threadripper 7970X Threadripper 7960X
Cores/Threads 64 / 128 32 / 64 24 / 48
Total cache 320MB 160MB 152MB
Max turbo frequency 5.1GHz 5.3GHz 5.3GHz
TDP 350W 350W 350W
List price $5,000 $2,500 $1,500

As with previous Threadrippers, these are expensive chips targeted at users who need peak performance for work — or just for bragging rights. The massive core array brings power requirements up to 350 watts. You’ll also need a TRX50 motherboard, as well as CPU cooler with support for the massive chips. AMD has three high-end desktop Threadripper chips, all of which will be available on November 21.

Alongside the high-end desktop chips, AMD announced six new Threadripper Pro CPUs, reaching up to 96 cores and 192 threads. These are firmly targeted at businesses, and there are some important differences between the Pro and non-Pro chips.

A comparison of features between Threadripper and Threadripper Pro.
AMD

The WRX90 platform Pro processors support Pro manageability features for large computing fleets, as well as up 148 total PCIe lanes (144 useable) and eight-channel memory. By contrast, the high-end desktop platform lacks Pro manageability features, comes with quad-channel memory, and supports a total of 92 PCIe lanes (88 useable). You also can’t use one of the high-end desktop versions on the Pro chipset.

That’s not true in the opposite direction, though. AMD says you’ll be able to take a Pro processor and slot it into a TRX50 motherboard. That means you could, with enough cash, pack a 96-core CPU into a high-end desktop. AMD says boxed versions of its Threadripper 7000 Pro CPUs will be available alongside the non-Pro models. Previously, AMD restricted its Pro chips to system builders only.

Below, you can see what the flagship Threadripper 7980X can do compared to a competing Xeon processor. Performance, ironically, doesn’t matter much for consumers, though. Intel doesn’t sell Xeon chips directly to consumers, so you’ll have to spend thousands through a wholesaler to find one. Currently, AMD is the only one that offers this level of computing power to high-end desktop users.

Performance estimates for the Threadripper 7980X CPU.
AMD

Of course, we still expect these chips will be powerful, much more so than anything Intel or AMD currently offers to end users. Threadripper 7000 CPUs are built on the same Zen 4 architecture powering processors as the Ryzen 9 7950X, just with a much higher core cluster.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Senior Staff Writer, Computing
Jacob Roach is a writer covering computing and gaming at Digital Trends. After realizing Crysis wouldn't run on a laptop, he…
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 is seeing big price cuts in response to AMD
RTX 4070 logo on a graphics card.

It seems Nvidia is feeling some pressure from AMD. The popular RTX 4070 is now readily available for $50 below its list price of $600, likely in response to AMD's recently released RX 7800 XT.

You can find models in stock at various retailers like Newegg and Amazon, as first spotted by Wccftech. The shift comes just days after AMD released its $500 RX 7800 XT, which beats the RTX 4070 in a head-to-head matchup. Ahead of this launch, prices on Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti 16GB also dropped, bringing the card from $500 down to $450.

Read more
AMD might still have some next-gen GPUs left in the tank — but I don’t buy it
AMD RX 7600 on a pink background.

AMD has said it's done with new GPU dies, but a filing with the European Economic Commission (EEC) suggests that Team Red could still launch graphics cards in its RX 7000 range.

The filing points to AMD releasing an RX 7600 XT sometime in the future, both in 12GB and 10GB variants. AMD's Scott Herkelman says the RDNA 3 lineup is "complete," so what gives? It comes down to the GPU dies.

Read more
Cyberpunk 2077 might force you to upgrade your CPU
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

The highly anticipated expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 is just around the corner, and with the release of Phantom Liberty, many gamers might need to start thinking of upgrading their PCs. Now, CD Projekt Red has shed a little more light on the matter. It seems that some people might need to swap to one of the best CPUs, and even those already running modern hardware should still look into their cooling systems because Cyberpunk 2077 is just about to become a lot more CPU-intensive.

Filip Pierściński, who is a leading scene programmer at CD Projekt Red, shared an update regarding the game's CPU utilization going forward. Cyberpunk 2077 is famous for requiring one of the top GPUs, but it historically hasn't made the most out of the CPU. In fact, players had to rely on mods to boost CPU utilization, as the game itself wasn't able to effectively utilize Intel's hyper-threading (HT) and AMD's simultaneous multi-threading (SMT). The good news is that those mods can now be put to rest, but the bad news is that if your hardware is a little outdated, it might struggle to run Cyberpunk 2077 for a whole new reason now.

Read more