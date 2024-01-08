AMD just revealed its new lineup of desktop APUs with built-in graphics at CES 2024: the Ryzen 8000G series. According to AMD, the Ryzen 8000G lineup can run AAA titles without requiring a discrete GPU. Will these CPUs really rival some of the best processors when it comes to graphics performance? Here’s everything we know.

Equipped with AMD’s Radeon 700M graphics, these chips combine a CPU and a GPU, and AMD claims that the integrated graphics can compete against some of the most popular discrete graphics cards.

The new additions are three desktop CPUs from the Ryzen 8000 range, as well as a fourth, entry-level model that will only be available in pre-built desktops. The other three chips will be up for grabs and can be installed in your next PC build. Let’s see how they all stack up.

Ryzen 7 8700G Ryzen 5 8600G Ryzen 5 8500G Ryzen 5 8300G Cores/threads 8/16 6/12 6/12 4/8 Base/max frequency 4.2GHz/5.1GHz 3.5GHz/5GHz 3.5GHz/5GHz 3.4GHz/4.9GHz Cache 24MB 22MB 22MB 12MB Architecture Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 4/Zen 4c Zen 4/Zen 4c TDP 65W 65W 65W 65W Graphics Radeon 780M Radeon 760M Radeon 740M Radeon 740M

The top processor in the range is the Ryzen 7 8700G, and it’s safe to say it’s a direct follow-up to the Ryzen 7 5700G. Its predecessor had the same core count and cache size but slower clock speeds and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. It’s worth noting that all four chips have the same TDP of 65 watts.

AMD placed a lot of emphasis on the gaming performance of the Ryzen 8000G series, and to that end, it provided some interesting benchmarks. The company claims you’ll be able to play even some of the most demanding games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, on the Ryzen 7 8700G at 1080p. Of course, playing on low settings will be necessary for these high-end games.

In the benchmarks provided by AMD, the Ryzen 7 8700G with its integrated GPU managed to hit over 60 frames per second (fps) in titles such as Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and GTA 5. In esports games, the CPU hit frame rates in the hundreds, including 236 fps in League of Legends and 581 fps in World of Tanks Encore.

AMD praised the capabilities of the Ryzen 8000G series in small form factor PCs, comparing the chips to the Intel Core i7-14700K and finding that both the Ryzen 5 8600G and the Ryzen 7 8700G outperformed one of Intel’s top CPUs in every game except Far Cry 6, where they were evenly matched.

Lastly, AMD compared the chip to an Intel Core i5-13400F paired with an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card in a variety of titles. While the APU didn’t win every test, it managed to outperform the Intel and Nvidia combo in Alan Wake 2, Starfield, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The company has also unveiled an update to the Ryzen 5000 series, including the Ryzen 7 5700X3D with a whopping 100MB cache — a close competitor to the excellent Ryzen 7 5800X3D. There’s also the Ryzen 7 5700, the Ryzen 5 5600GT, and the Ryzen 5 5500GT.

AMD’s Ryzen 8000G series will be available starting January 31 for the three DIY chips. While the performance figures will need to be verified with more thorough benchmarks, it seems like AMD might be about to launch an affordable way to get started with PC gaming without buying a discrete GPU.

