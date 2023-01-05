 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

CES 2023: AMD is bringing RDNA 3 graphics to some Ryzen 7000 laptop CPUs

Jon Martindale
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

AMD’s CES keynote address contained lots of exciting details for new mobile graphics, but alongside dedicated RDNA3 mobile GPUs, AMD also has a range of onboard graphics options to tempt new laptop buyers. Throughout its new line of Ryzen 7000 mobile processors, AMD is leveraging all of its recent graphics architectures, including Vega and RDNA 2, with some of the top chips even getting access to as many as 12 RDNA 3 cores, for some incredibly efficient mobile gaming.

AMD is complicating its mobile CPU naming scheme this generation, so it needed a detailed slide to break it down during the CES 2023 keynote. This gave us a key look at the GPU technologies at play, highlighting that while Vega is still sticking around in Ryzen 7030 series processors — paired with a Zen 3 CPU core design — RDNA 2 will be much more prevalent. In the Ryzen 7040 series, RDNA 3 will also be available, alongside AMD’s much-teased AI engine, which may come in handy for FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3.0 in the future. Its more immediate use is in AI-driven noise cancellation, webcam video improvements, and additional layers of system security.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 mobile range with specs.

Considering AMD only debuted its Ryzen 6000 mobile processors a year ago, and has had such success with it and RDNA 2 GPUs, like the 680M, it’s perhaps no surprise to see it return as part of the Ryzen 7000 series. However, in the Ryzen 7035, we see enhanced versions of the Zen 3 architecture paired with up to 12 RDNA 2 cores, which is plenty for 1080p gaming, and will hopefully help keep costs down over the more capable, but expensive new-generation designs.

Related

AMD showed off some performance numbers for these new CPUs running at a 28-watt power limit and delivering impressive gaming performance when compared with Intel’s best 12th-generation P-series designs. In some cases, the integrated graphics were as much as 181% faster than the Intel Core i7-1280P. In some titles, like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, AMD’s leads were more reasonable at around 27%.

Last-gen Vega performance isn’t terrible, either, with the Ryzen 7030 Series reportedly making great strides against Intel’s 12th-generation mobile CPUs in gaming, too. AMD claimed up to a 69% lead in League of Legends, but a minor 3% loss in DOTA 2. 

AMD pledged that some of the first Ryzen 7000 laptops would begin shipping in February this year, so if you’re looking to do some onboard gaming with the new processors, you won’t have long to wait.

AMD had more desktop and mobile announcements during its showcase. Read our roundup of everything AMD announced at CES 2023 for the full breakdown.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
M3 MacBook Air may launch in second half of 2023
The keyboard of the MacBook Air.
CES 2023: Asus’ new 27-inch OLED monitor hits the sweet spot for gamers
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27 gaming monitor announced at CES 2023.
The ROG Flow X13 redesign makes it even thinner, even more powerful
The keyboard of the ROG Flow X13.
CES 2023: The Zenbook Pro 16X is looking like a serious MacBook Pro alternative
Backside of the the Asus Zenbook Pro 16X.
We now know why the AMD 7900 XTX is overheating, and it’s not good news
RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT on a pink background.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs. AMD RX 7900 XT: Two odd choices for your next GPU
The RTX 4070 Ti graphics card on a pink background.
HP’s 5K super ultrawide monitor with ‘dual’ displays makes debut at CES 2023
The HP E45c G5 showcasing its dual-display mode.
CES 2023: HP’s Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the most advanced Chromebook I’ve eve seen
The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook with the Digital Trends main page loaded.
HP’s new Dragonfly Pro targets potential MacBook buyers at CES 2023
The back of the HP Dragonfly Pro Sparkling Black color option.
MSI might have the best 14-inch gaming laptop this year
The MSI Stealth 14 Studio laptop sits on a table, with its lid half-open.
Best home internet deals for January 2023: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more
how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal
Asus’ new ProArt Studiobook has a glasses-free 3D OLED screen
Top view of ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED.
This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s against a white background.