Digital Trends
Computing

All of Lenovos’ new CES monitors are ultra-fast and ultra-huge

Jon Martindale
By

Lenovo has a trio of new monitors to show off at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show and they all push the boundaries of convention in both size and speed. There isn’t one screen it’s debuting that’s under 27-inches in size, and all of them will produce slick, smooth visuals, thanks to fast refresh rates that top out at a bleeding-edge 240Hz.

Lenovo Legion Y44fw

1 of 4
lenovo legion display ces lenovolegion103
lenovo legion display ces lenovolegion102
lenovo legion display ces lenovolegion101
lenovo legion display ces lenovolegion104

The Legion Y44fw is arguably the most impressive of the lot. At 43.4-inches diagonally, it will test the limits of your peripheral vision and your desk space in equal measure. It has a resolution of 3,840 x 1,200, a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, a 4ms response time, and a maximum brightness of 450 nits — a collection of specifications that would make this a fantastic gaming display. It also supports FreeSync 2 so AMD graphics owners can enjoy tear-free gaming, and the 1800R curvature makes it incredibly immersive.

It’s VESA certified for HDR 400, too, so in supported games and media you can enjoy richer colors and contrast for a picture that pops off of the screen. The color gamut spans 99 percent of the sRGB, BT.709 and DCI-P3 color. You can connect it to your system via DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C 3.1, or either of a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports. The USB hub includes four additional USB-A 3.0 connectors.

Set to go on sale in April, the Lenovo Legion Y44fw will be priced at $1,200.

Lenovo ThinkVision P44w

lenovo legion display ces legion02

Lenovo’s new ThinkVision P44w is targeted at professionals, but ticks all the same boxes. It too sports 3,840 x 1,200 resolution, has a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, and a 4ms response time. It also supports FreeSync 2, has a maximum brightness of 450 nits, is VESA HDR 400 certified, and measures 43.4-inches.

In fact, all of its specifications are identical to that of the Legion Y44fw, right down to the ports, which has us wondering why you would opt for the ThinkVision instead. Especially since it launches at the same time but with a price tag that’s $100 higher, at $1,300. The P44w does appear to have a slightly more professional look, particularly in the stand, but the higher price tag gives you a three-year warranty over the one year offered with the Legion display.

Lenovo Legion Y27gq

1 of 5
lenovo legion display ces lenovolegion204
lenovo legion display ces lenovolegion203
lenovo legion display ces lenovolegion201
lenovo legion display ces lenovolegion205
lenovo legion display ces lenovolegion202

For Nvidia gamers or those who don’t need 40+ inches of screen on their desk, the Legion Y27gq is more conservative, though still impressive. Built with a 27-inch TN panel for the fastest possible gaming experience, this screen supports refresh rates up to 240Hz and has a response time of just 0.5ms. It’s backed up by Nvidia G-Sync technology to stop screen tearing in its tracks for Nvidia graphics owners.

The resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 is the gaming sweet spot at this time and its colors should be reasonable for a TN panel thanks to 90 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. Connection ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and an audio jack. It also has detachable Harman Kardon certified speakers if you want to use them.

The Lenovo Legion Y27gq will go on sale in April too, with a starting price of $1,000.

If you can’t wait for these new displays to launch, check out our favorite gaming monitors of the year so far.

Updated January 1, 2019: Clarified the difference between Legion Y44fw and ThinkVision P44w.

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
Up Next

Lenovo now has a Legion of gaming accessories to rival Razer and Logitech
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Everything Nvidia announced at CES, including mobile RTX, the RTX 2060, and more

Nvidia is focused on gamers this year at CES. Whether you're looking for an entry-level RTX 2060 desktop GPU or a mobile RTX 2080 laptop, Nvidia has your ray-tracing needs covered. It also announced a new initiative for displays.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

With the RTX 2060 announced, is the GTX 1160 dead in the water?

The Nvidia GTX-11 series is rumored to be the green-team's solution to its own high RTX pricing and AMD's allegedly powerful Navi-generation of graphics cards. With the recent launch of the RTX 2060, the 1160 may be no more than a…
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 20-series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Here’s how to watch today’s Intel press conference at CES 2019

Intel is slated to talk about topics including client computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, data center, and more during its CES 2019 keynote. We'll show you how to tune in live on January 7 to watch Intel's press conference.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
MSI GS63VR review
Computing

MSI revamps gaming laptops with face-melting Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs

For the new year, MSI is introducing the new GS75 Stealth laptop with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, and a new PS63 Modern Prestige laptop aimed at content creators. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
asus unveils suite of hdr friendly gaming monitors ces 2019 display 1
Computing

The new ROG Strix gaming monitors from Asus are as big as your TV

Asus is joining the popular trends from CES and by revealing a new 43-inch ROG Strix XG438Q display alongside two new super ultrawide, HDR-friendly, high refresh rate gaming monitors. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Product Review

The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age

Samsung’s laptops tend to feel a bit flimsy, without the reduction in price. The company’s latest 2-in-1 is an attempt to correct that. The redesign brings a full-aluminum chassis to the lineup, adding some much-needed rigidity.
Posted By Luke Larsen
asus zenbook s13 ux392 review hands on feat
Product Review

It’s the battle of the bezels at CES 2019. The winner? The Asus Zenbook S13

CES 2019 is the battle of the bezels. Every laptop is competing to see which can fit the most screen into the least space. Many contenders have entered, but it appears that we have a winner; Asus ZenBook S13.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
nemeio eink keyboards ces2019 e ink keyboard lifestyle feat
Computing

Nemeio’s E ink keyboard gives you a variety of custom layout options

A new customizable E Iink keyboard was unveiled at CES 2019. The Nemeio can be personalized via changing its overall layout or dragging and dropping your favorite app icons and tools directly on to the keyboard.
Posted By Anita George
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 1
Computing

Intel’s ‘Ice Lake’ CPU boosts battery life to 25 hours, arrives for holiday 2019

Intel has announced 'Icelake' at CES 2019. This new processor architecture will finally debut a 10-nanometer production processor. Battery life is promised to hit up to 25 hours in best-case scenarios. Devices will ship for the 2019 holiday…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa review feat
Computing

5 ways Intel’s ‘Ice Lake’ processors will make your next laptop awesome

Intel's 'Ice Lake' processors will arrive for the 2019 holiday season. We don't know exactly what the first devices will look like, but CES 2019 gave us hints of what they'll look like.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Product Review

The first aluminum ThinkPad finally feels as sturdy as it looks

Lenovo never made an all-aluminum ThinkPad. Until now, that is. At CES 2019, the company introduced the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga with a CNC-milled aluminum chassis. It seems like a big change, yet it does little to help or hinder the device.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 04 4th gen specialty family shot
Computing

Lenovo’s new X1 Carbon and Yoga are the lightest flagship ThinkPads yet

Lenovo's new ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes equipped with a new woven carbon fiber finish. Also launching alongside is the 4th generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga, with slimmer bezels and smaller footprint.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
lenovo announce new legion gaming peripherals ces 2019 03 k500 7x dedicated media keys
Computing

Lenovo now has a Legion of gaming accessories to rival Razer and Logitech

Alongside new laptops, Lenovo is introducing several new Legion branded accessories, including a new mechanical keyboard, headset, and mouse. All cater to the needs of the serious and casual PC gamer.
Posted By Arif Bacchus