Digital Trends
Computing

Lenovo’s new X1 Carbon and Yoga are the lightest flagship ThinkPads yet

Arif Bacchus
By
1 of 17
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 02 hero front facing jd
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 03 hero left 180 degrees
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 04 hero front facing left
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 05 hero front facing right
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 06 hero right with screen open
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 07 hero rear facing left
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 16 tour front facing b c cover
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 15 tour rear facing a d cover
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 14 tour front facing forward
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 13 tour rear facing forward
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 12 tour right profile
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 11 tour left profile
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 10 tour right
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 09 tour left
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 08 hero tour right 180 degrees
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 07 hero rear facing left
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 01 hero front facing

At CES 2019, Lenovo is launching new versions of its most popular ThinkPad models. Coming in June, the 7th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon comes equipped with a woven carbon fiber finish. Launching alongside in the same timeframe is the 4th generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga, with slimmer bezels and smaller footprint.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

Leading the ThinkPad lineup in 2019, and with prices starting at $1,709, will be the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen. Though specific processor options were not disclosed by Lenovo at press time, we do know the device is picking up support for Intel’s 8th generation chipsets. It’s also thinner and lighter than previous generations, coming in at 14.65 mm in thickness and 2.5 pounds in weight.

Elsewhere, its display picks up support for Dolby Vision, coming with options for a 300 nit FHD touch panel, a 500 nit 4K panel, or a 400 nit FHD panel. A new RGB and IR Camera with ThinkShutter privacy slider on the camera, Dolby Atmos four-speaker sound system, and four far field mics for 360-degree voice recognition round out the features on the device.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be available in June of 2019 with prices starting at $1,710.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga

1 of 20
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 01 hero presentation
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 02 hero front facing
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 03 hero front facing jd
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 04 hero left 180 degree
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 05 hero front facing left
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 06 hero front facing right
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 07 hero right with screen open
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 08 hero rear facing left
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 09 hero tablet horizontal front facing
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 10 hero tablet vertical front facing
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 11 hero tent
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 12 tour right 180 degree
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 13 tour left
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 14 tour right
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 15 tour left profile
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 16 tour left profile
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 17 tour rear facing forward
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 18 tour front facing forward
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 19 tour rear facing a d cover
lenovo updated thinkpad x1 carbon yoga ces 2019 20 tour front facing b c cover

Next up is a ThinkPad X1 Yoga convertible, available in June for prices starting at $1,929. Ditching the carbon fiber from last years model, it is now sporting a new precision CNC aluminum chassis that is just 2.99 pounds. At the same time, the new ThinkPad X1 Yoga holds a 27 percent smaller footprint than the previous generation. Its bezels have also slimmed down by 11 percent, though still keeping bright, colorful display options with up to 300 nits on the FHD touch model, 500 nits of brightness on the 4K model, and 400 nits on the FHD model.

On the inside, it comes with Intel’s 8th-generation processors. as well as support for Premium Dolby Atmos four-speaker sound system, and four far-field microphones for 360-degree voice recognition. A new RGB and IR camera with ThinkShutter wrap up the new features on board the device.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be available in June of 2019 with prices starting at $1,930.

Don't Miss

How to send a text message from a computer
huawei matebook 13 review feat
Product Review

The Huawei MateBook 13 could be the MacBook Air killer we’ve always wanted

Apple was once the king of thin and light laptops, but Huawei wants to change that with the MateBook 13. With its beautiful slim bezel display and a thin and light design, the MateBook 13 might be the leading MacBook Air killer in 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
huawei announces matebook 13 ces 2019 dsc 9012
Computing

Huawei’s MateBook 13 is smaller than a MacBook Air, yet includes Nvidia graphics

Huawei is taking on Apple's MacBook Air. The company famous for its phones and tablets is introducing the new MateBook 13, sitting in between the ultra-slim MateBook X, and the budget-friendly Notebook D from 2018.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook 13 review
Computing

Huawei MateBook 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air 2018

Both the MacBook Air 2018 and the Huawei MateBook 13 are thin, light, and powerful, but, considering the freshly announced MateBook 13 from CES 2019, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the MacBook Air. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Everything Nvidia announced at CES, including mobile RTX, the RTX 2060, and more

Nvidia is focused on gamers this year at CES. Whether you're looking for an entry-level RTX 2060 desktop GPU or a mobile RTX 2080 laptop, Nvidia has your ray-tracing needs covered. It also announced a new initiative for displays.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

With the RTX 2060 announced, is the GTX 1160 dead in the water?

The Nvidia GTX-11 series is rumored to be the green-team's solution to its own high RTX pricing and AMD's allegedly powerful Navi-generation of graphics cards. With the recent launch of the RTX 2060, the 1160 may be no more than a…
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 20-series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Product Review

The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age

Samsung’s laptops tend to feel a bit flimsy, without the reduction in price. The company’s latest 2-in-1 is an attempt to correct that. The redesign brings a full-aluminum chassis to the lineup, adding some much-needed rigidity.
Posted By Luke Larsen
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Here’s how to watch today’s Intel press conference at CES 2019

Intel is slated to talk about topics including client computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, data center, and more during its CES 2019 keynote. We'll show you how to tune in live on January 7 to watch Intel's press conference.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
MSI GS63VR review
Computing

MSI revamps gaming laptops with face-melting Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs

For the new year, MSI is introducing the new GS75 Stealth laptop with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, and a new PS63 Modern Prestige laptop aimed at content creators. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
asus unveils suite of hdr friendly gaming monitors ces 2019 display 1
Computing

The new ROG Strix gaming monitors from Asus are as big as your TV

Asus is joining the popular trends from CES and by revealing a new 43-inch ROG Strix XG438Q display alongside two new super ultrawide, HDR-friendly, high refresh rate gaming monitors. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
asus zenbook s13 ux392 review hands on feat
Product Review

It’s the battle of the bezels at CES 2019. The winner? The Asus Zenbook S13

CES 2019 is the battle of the bezels. Every laptop is competing to see which can fit the most screen into the least space. Many contenders have entered, but it appears that we have a winner; Asus ZenBook S13.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
nemeio eink keyboards ces2019 e ink keyboard lifestyle feat
Computing

Nemeio’s E ink keyboard gives you a variety of custom layout options

A new customizable E Iink keyboard was unveiled at CES 2019. The Nemeio can be personalized via changing its overall layout or dragging and dropping your favorite app icons and tools directly on to the keyboard.
Posted By Anita George
intel icelake architecture ces 2019 ice lake 1
Computing

Intel’s ‘Ice Lake’ CPU boosts battery life to 25 hours, arrives for holiday 2019

Intel has announced 'Icelake' at CES 2019. This new processor architecture will finally debut a 10-nanometer production processor. Battery life is promised to hit up to 25 hours in best-case scenarios. Devices will ship for the 2019 holiday…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa review feat
Computing

5 ways Intel’s ‘Ice Lake’ processors will make your next laptop awesome

Intel's 'Ice Lake' processors will arrive for the 2019 holiday season. We don't know exactly what the first devices will look like, but CES 2019 gave us hints of what they'll look like.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith