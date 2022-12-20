Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo just announced two new mini-LED monitors with pretty hefty specs (and prices) that are coming in the second half of next year.

Leading up to CES 2023, brands are feverishly releasing new products and concepts, and PC maker Lenovo is dropping a whole slew of hardware. that includes two 4K (3840 x 2160) mini-LED IPS monitors — the ThinkVision P27pz-30 (27-inches) and P32pz-30 (31.5-inches) — that boast 1,152 dimming zones for dynamic local dimming, similar to the current ThinkVision Creator Extreme mini-LED series.

Both monitors will support 99% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, and HDR10 and HLG formats, targeting creators and editors alike. Peak brightness is rated at 1,200 nits, with the typical brightness capped at about 600 nits. That brightness should allow these mini-LED monitors to have great HDR performance, something your average IPS monitor struggles with.

Port selection is healthy between the two models, each of which sport two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, four USB-A 3.2, two USB-C 3.2 (one upstream, one 15W max), and an RJ45 ethernet port.

The 27-inch model adds a DisplayPort 1.4 output port as well. Both monitors also offer an OS-agnostic USB4 port, allowing connection to USB-C or Thunderbolt devices, supporting up to 40Gbps of data and the ability to daisy-chain two UHD monitors at a time.

Lenovo will also be offering updated versions of its ThinkVision VoIP monitors in three different sizes ((T27hv-30, T24mv-30, and T24v-30) that are designed with integrated cameras, controls, sensors, and speakers specifically meant for simplified virtual meeting experiences.

There are also two professional-grade displays being added to the portfolio. The one that really stands out is the massive ThinkVision P49w-30 ultrawide, 49-inch QHD IPS panoramic display. The monitor can work either as a single display, or can be used in split-screen mode, similar to a dual-monitor setup.

The ThinkVision P32pz-30 will be available in August 2023 at $1,600. The P27pz-30 pricing for North America is to be announced later, but it will be sold in Europe for 1,700 euros starting in August 2023.

The VoIP models will drop in May 2023 with prices ranging from $260 to $520 depending on size.

The ThinkVision P49w-30 will be available starting June 2023 for $1,700.

Editors' Recommendations