Lenovo unveiled more ThinkPads at Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC) than you can shake a stick at. From progressive updates to contemporary redesigns, it seems like there’s something for everyone. One particular model stood out, though — the updated ThinkPad Z13 with a lid covered in flaxseeds.

At MWC in Barcelona, Lenovo makes a big splash by announcing changes to pretty much its entire ThinkPad laptop portfolio, from the latest hardware upgrades to increased use of sustainable materials. Here’s the lowdown.

Beginning with the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 2, Lenovo stuck with all-AMD configurations featuring Ryzen 7000 CPUs and integrated 700M GPUs. You also can pack in up to 64GB of DDR5 memory an 2TB of SSD storage, but the talk of the town is the optional woven top cover for the Z13. An all-natural woven flax material (from flax plant fibers) is bonded to a 75% recycled aluminum plate to form the cover, which gives it a unique touch and aesthetic. The Z-series also sport decently bright 400-nit, 100% sRGB IPS displays in either WUXGA or 4K flavors (there’s also a touchscreen option). The laptops support Wi-Fi6 6E and FHD front cameras with privacy shutters. Starting price for the Z13, which arrives in July 2023, is $1,250, and the Z16 is priced at $1,750 and is available in August 2023.

As for the ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga Gen 4, Lenovo has improved the screen-to-body ratio with narrower display bezels over the previous gen to truly cater to frequent travelers and hybrid workers. Horsepower would come from a choice of 13th-gen Intel Core (paired with Iris Xe graphics) or Ryzen 7000-series (paired with 700M graphics) CPUs. DDR5 RAM caps out at 32GB, while SSD storage goes up to 2TB. You can order either ThinkPad with a slew of WUXGA displays (13.3 inches) or a 2.8K OLED specifically for the X13 Gen 4. Both Wi-Fi 6E-capable laptops also boast 5MP IR front cameras with a privacy shutter for improved video calls. The X13 is expected to start at $1,100 and be available in May 2023, and the X13 Yoga will cost $1,380 and arrive in May 2023.

Similarly, the T-series — namely the T14 Gen 4, T16 Gen 2, and T14s Gen 4 — receive nearly identical upgrades to the X-series, albeit in a slightly larger, desk-friendly design. They are expected to start at $1250, $1270, and $1480, respectively, and go on sale some time in May.

Even the midbudget models aren’t left behind in this round of refreshes. The ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga Gen 4, plus the E14 Gen 5 and E16, now come with decreased bezels for a better screen-to-body ratio, larger keyboards and touchpads, 13th-gen Intel Core CPUs or AMD Ryzen 7000-series CPUs, and large batteries capable of heavy use. Starting prices and availability are: L13 and L13 Yoga ($870 and $1,100, respectively, April 2023), and E14 and E16 ($740 and $760, respectively, May 2023).

