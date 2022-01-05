Lenovo has introduced several new ThinkPad models at CES 2022, with features aimed at improving the experience of hybrid workers. Common to all models is a new “communications bar” that houses a Full HD (1920 x 1080) webcam and infrared camera for improved video quality and security, along with 360-degree far-field quad array microphones for enhanced Dolby audio.

The communications bar also provides something to grab onto when opening the lid. Also new is the improved Computer Vision (CV) technology that enhances the ThinkShield security by improving user presence detection for smarter privacy, more convenient login, and better energy management. Finally, ThinkPad X1 models now support Tile’s full suite of location features, allowing users to find their PCs for up to 14 days even when it’s shut down.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 has received a few refinements and redesigns for its 10th generation. In addition to the X1-wide improvements, the laptop has been updated to 12th-gen Intel vPro and P processors, DDR5 RAM, and PCIe Gen 4. A new keycap design in the spill-resistant keyboard integrates air intake vents to improve thermal management and performance.

A new 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) support has been added that utilizes add-on film touch (AOFT) technology to enable a better touch experience. The integration of Intel’s vPro platform ensures the highest level of security. Finally, wireless connectivity has been enhanced with Wi-Fi 6E and a 5G sub-6 WWAN option.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 will be available in March 2022 with a starting price of $1,639.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 has received mostly internal updates this time around, including Intel 12th-gen vPro CPUs for enhanced performance and security. DDR5 RAM and PCIe Gen 4 further improve performance. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga shares the ThinkPad X1 Carbon’s new keycap design with integrated air intake, while the keyboard remains spill-resistant. A new WQUXGA (3,840 x 2,400) OLED display option incorporates Dolby Vision HDR. Finally, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 also received an update to Wi-Fi 6E and offers optional 5G sub-6 WWAN support.

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 will be available in March 2022 at a starting price of $1,749.

ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 shares many of the same updates as the other two models, including 12th-gen Intel vPro and P processors, DDR5 RAM, and PCIe Gen 4. That provides a tremendous amount of power and security in the same thin and light chassis. The spill-resistant keyboard also incorporates the same intake vents for improved thermal performance, and wireless connectivity is enhanced with Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G sub-6 WWAN. And finally, the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 also received the 2.8K OLED display with Dolby Vision and AOFT touch technology.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 will be available in April 2022 at a starting price of $1,659.

