Updated ThinkPad X13 and L-series laptops start at $799

Lenovo has announced a number of new models in its ThinkPad series focusing on business, productivity, and members of a hybrid workforce.

The models include the ThinkPad X13 and Think Pad X13 Yoga Gen 3, as well as the third-generation ThinkPad L series.

The new laptops come in several configurations, including an Intel vPro option with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics for all models. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is also available in a model with a AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series processor and AMD Radeon 6000M graphics. The ThinkPad L series features AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Series processors.

Some highlight features on various models include Dolby Voice, FHD cameras, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G Sub-6, and 4G LTE wireless WAN. There are also high-powered battery options.

The ThinkPad X13 Yoga and X13 Gen 3 both include front-facing speakers with Dolby Audio, and Dolby-Vision low power display options with Low Blue Light technology enhancing their 13.3-inch displays. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is available with 41 watts-per-hour and 54.7 watts-per-hour battery options, while the ThinkPad X13 Yoga comes in a 57 watts-per-hour option, offering up to 13.6 hours of battery life.

Availability and pricing

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 AMD will cost $1,119, the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3i will cost $1,179, and the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 will cost $1,369. All will be available in June.

The ThinkPad L14 features a 14-inch FHD display and the ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 has a 15.6-inch FHD display. Both models are designed with narrow bezels, wide screen-to-body ratios, and a Thunder Black color option. Battery options for the models include 42 watts-per-hour, 57 watts-per-hour, or 63 watts-per-hour.

The ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD and ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 AMD will be available in April for $869. The ThinkPad L14 Gen 3i and ThinkPad L15 Gen 3i will be available in May for $$929.

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga and ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 both feature 13.3-inch displays 16:10 aspect ratio 500 nits brightness and PrivacyGuard, plus a 46 watts-per-hour battery. Color options include Thunder Black and Storm Gray.

The ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 AMD and ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD will be available in May $799 and $979 respectively. The ThinkPad L13 Gen 3i and ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3i will be available in May for $859 and $1039 respectively.

Lenovo has also detailed its commitment to sustainability by using Post-Consumer Content (PCC) recycled plastic materials on various features, such as the speaker enclosure, battery brackets, and AC adapters.

