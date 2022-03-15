Updated ThinkPad X13 and L-series laptops start at $799

  1. Computing

Lenovo has announced a number of new models in its ThinkPad series focusing on business, productivity, and members of a hybrid workforce.

The models include the ThinkPad X13 and Think Pad X13 Yoga Gen 3, as well as the third-generation ThinkPad L series.

A front view of the smaller 13-inch ThinkPad X-series laptop against a white background.

The new laptops come in several configurations, including an Intel vPro option with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics for all models. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is also available in a model with a AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series processor and AMD Radeon 6000M graphics. The ThinkPad L series features AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 Series processors.

Some highlight features on various models include Dolby Voice, FHD cameras, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G Sub-6, and 4G LTE wireless WAN. There are also high-powered battery options.

The ThinkPad X13 Yoga and X13 Gen 3 both include front-facing speakers with Dolby Audio, and Dolby-Vision low power display options with Low Blue Light technology enhancing their 13.3-inch displays. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is available with 41 watts-per-hour and 54.7 watts-per-hour battery options, while the ThinkPad X13 Yoga comes in a 57 watts-per-hour option, offering up to 13.6 hours of battery life.

Availability and pricing

The ThinkPad L-series business laptop with its lid open against a white background.

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 AMD will cost $1,119, the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3i will cost $1,179, and the ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 will cost $1,369. All will be available in June.

The ThinkPad L14 features a 14-inch FHD display and the ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 has a 15.6-inch FHD display. Both models are designed with narrow bezels, wide screen-to-body ratios, and a Thunder Black color option. Battery options for the models include 42 watts-per-hour, 57 watts-per-hour, or  63 watts-per-hour.

The ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 AMD and ThinkPad L15 Gen 3 AMD will be available in April for $869. The ThinkPad L14 Gen 3i and ThinkPad L15 Gen 3i will be available in May for $$929.

The ThinkPad L13 Yoga and ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 both feature 13.3-inch displays 16:10 aspect ratio 500 nits brightness and PrivacyGuard, plus a 46 watts-per-hour battery. Color options include Thunder Black and Storm Gray.

The ThinkPad L13 Gen 3 AMD and ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3 AMD will be available in May $799 and $979 respectively. The ThinkPad L13 Gen 3i and ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 3i will be available in May for $859 and $1039 respectively.

Lenovo has also detailed its commitment to sustainability by using Post-Consumer Content (PCC) recycled plastic materials on various features, such as the speaker enclosure, battery brackets, and AC adapters.

