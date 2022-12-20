 Skip to main content
The ThinkPad X1 laptop line embraces recycled magnesium and aluminum

Luke Larsen
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023

Lenovo has introduced some modest updates to its high-end ThinkPad X1 line in their latest generations, with a focus on integrating more sustainable materials into these devices.

These updated laptops include the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, X1 Yoga Gen 8, and X1 Nano Gen 3. None of them are getting major redesigns, but Lenovo is putting a big emphasis on upgrading them in terms of sustainability.

The X1 Carbon Gen 11 comes with 90% recycled magnesium in the palm rest and 55% recycled aluminum on the bottom cover. Meanwhile, the X1 Nano Gen 3 also comes with 90% recycled magnesium in both the palm rest and the bottom lid. In addition, these laptops come with more recyclable retail packaging, which Lenovo says is now made from 100% bamboo and sugarcane fiber. It’s part of Lenovo’s attempted initiative to be net zero by 2050, which is a long time from now.

Related

Beyond the different materials, these three new laptops look and feel identical to previous versions of the laptops. As a quick reminder, the X1 Carbon is the company’s flagship ThinkPad, the X1 Yoga is an all-aluminum version with a 360-degree hinge, and the X1 Nano is the compact model that weighs just over two pounds.

A press photo of the Gen 3 version of the ThinkPad X1 Nano.

On the performance front, these three laptops all come with Intel’s “very latest-generation of up to Intel Core i7 processors with Intel vPro.” It’s assumed that these will include the upcoming 13th-gen Raptor Lake chips from Intel, of course. The only other major change is that the X1 Carbon Gen 11 will now include configurations with up to double the memory capacity, now up to 64GB from 32GB.

In addition, Lenovo has updated a number of midrange laptops ahead of CES 2023. These include the IdeaPad Pro 5i/5 Gen 8, the IdeaPad Slim 5i/5 Gen 8, and the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook Gen 8. The Chromebook is a 2-in-1 model, while the IdeaPads are available in either 14 or 16-inch screen sizes. Meanwhile, the “i” in 5i stands for Intel, while the standard version is powered by AMD.

The keyboard of the IdeaPad Slim 5i Gen 8 against on a white background.

The announcements come in addition to updates to the company’s monitor lineup, which now include two new mini-LED displays.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is expected to start at $1,729, the X1 Yoga Gen 8 at $1,859, and the X1 Nano Gen 3 at $1,649. All three laptops will be available starting in April 2023.

