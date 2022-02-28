  1. Computing

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 adds 165Hz screen and RTX 3080 Ti

Luke Larsen
By

Lenovo has announced an impressive update to the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, now in its fifth generation. The two key features are the 165Hz refresh rate screen and the addition of up to RTX 3080 Ti graphics.

In the current generation, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme maxes out at the RTX 3070 and 60Hz.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme, now in its 5th generation.

Beyond that, the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 features up to Intel’s 12th-gen Core i9 vPro H-series processors, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and up to an 8TB SSD. The previous model topped out at just 2TB of storage.

Everything else about the X1 Extreme is the same this year. It’s still meant to be a 16-inch powerhouse laptop for content creation to compete with laptops like the Dell XPS 15, MacBook Pro 16-inch, MSI Creator Z16, and many others.

You have the option for either 3840 x 2400 or 2560 x 1600 displays. Lenovo didn’t specify whether or not the 165Hz refresh rate would be available on both display configurations. Both display options are 16:10 aspect ratio and also comes with a 1080p webcam.

The laptop is still 0.78 inches thick and weighs 4.14 pounds. The lid still uses a woven carbon fiber top, with the traditional ThinkPad keyboard and touchpad inside.

An angled view of a ThinkPad T-series laptop.

Lenovo also announced updates to the ThinkPad T-series. These business laptops now come with 16:10 aspect ratio displays, 1080p webcams, and the latest 12th-gen Intel processors. They also offer the option for Ryzen Pro 6000 processors.

Lastly, Lenovo updated its midrange business laptops, the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i, with the latest 12th-gen Intel processors.

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is available in June 2022, starting at $2,049. The ThinkPad T-series starts at $1,299, with some models available as early as May 2022. Both the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i start at $849 and are available in April 2022.

