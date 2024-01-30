 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The XPS 16 is facing an uphill battle against the MacBook Pro

Mark Coppock
By
Dell XPS 16 sitting on desktop with flowers.
Dell

It took a few years, but Dell finally updated the design of its two largest XPS laptops. The XPS 15 gave way to the XPS 14, while the XPS 17 was replaced by the XPS 16. The latter gained the ultramodern look of the XPS 13 Plus, complete with a glass palm rest, a hidden haptic touchpad, and a row of LED function keys.

It’s a significant update but places the XPS 16 in direct competition with the Apple MacBook Pro 16. That’s an excellent match-up with proven performance and battery life and an elegant design that’s solid, if a lot more conservative. Does the XPS 16 stand a chance?

Recommended Videos

Specs and configurations

  Apple MacBook Pro 16 Dell XPS 16
Dimensions 14.01 inches x 9.77 inches x 0.66 inches 14.1 inches by 9.4 inches by 0.74 inches
Weight 4.8 pounds 4.8 pounds
Processor Apple M3 Pro (12-core)
Apple M2 Max (14-core, 16-core)		 Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
Intel Core Ultra 7 165H
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
Graphics Apple M3 Pro (18-core)
Apple M3 Max (30-core, 40-core)		 Intel Arc Graphics
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
RAM 18GB (M3 Pro)
36GB (M3 Max 14/30)
48GB (M3 Max 16/40)
64GB (M3 Max 16/40)
96GB (M3 Max 14/30)
128GB (M3 Max 16/40)		 16GB
32GB
64GB
Display 16.2-inch 16:10 Liquid Retina XDR (3456 x 2234), 120Hz 16.3-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS non-touch, 120Hz
16.3-inch 16:10 4K+ (3840 x 2400) OLED touch, 120Hz
Storage 512GB SSD
1TB SSD
2TB SSD
4TB SSD
8TB SSD		 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD
1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD
2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD
4TB PCIe Gen4 SSD
Touch No Optional
Ports 3 x USB-C 4 with Thunderbolt 4
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
1 x SD Card reader		 3 x USB-C with Thunderbolt 4
1 x 3.5mm audio jack
1 x microSD card reader
Wireless Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 7 and BlueTooth 5.4
Webcam 1080p 1080p with infrared camera for Windows 11 Hello
Operating system MacOS Monterey Windows 11
Battery 100 watt-hour 99.5 watt-hour
Price $2,499+ $1,899+
Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars Not reviewed
Related

We don’t know much about the XPS 16’s pricing except that it will start at $1,899 for a Core Ultra 7 155H, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, Intel Arc graphics, and a 16.3-inch FHD+ IPS display. More powerful configurations will be increasingly expensive, and it’s worth noting that the current XPS 17 maxes out at $4,399 in its highest-end configuration.

The MacBook Pro 16 starts at a more expensive $2,499 for an M3 Pro chipset, 18GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 16.2-inch Mini-LED display. Pick up its most powerful configuration with an M3 Max 16/40, 128GB of RAM, and an 8TB SSD, and you’ll spend a whopping $7,199.

Design

Apple MacBook Pro 16 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

The MacBook Pro 16 retains the new design introduced in 2021, with straight edges and a rounded yet blocky aesthetic that somehow still manages to come across as exquisite. The Space Grey color scheme was dropped in favor of a gorgeous new Space Black, while the same Silver color is still available.

Inside, the MacBook has a traditional black keyboard flanked by large speaker grills to go with a traditional palm rest and separate touchpad. The XPS 16 looks a lot like earlier models on the outside, with a silver lid and bottom chassis and anodized chrome accents across the sides. Open it up, and you’ll find an ultramodern look complete with a glass palm rest and hidden touchpad, a keyboard with zero key spacing that also sports large speaker grills to each side, and LED touch keys in place of physical function keys.

While the XPS 16’s insides are modern, the new design features make less sense on such an expansive laptop. Many users will prefer the MacBook Pro 16’s more traditional and arguably functional components. The XPS 16 retains the tiny display bezels that are hallmarks of the XPS brand, while the MacBook Pro’s are nearly as small but Apple used an equally controversial notch to fit everything in.

The XPS and MacBook brands have both been extremely solid in terms of their build qualities, and we’re sure the XPS 16 will follow suit. Meanwhile, we can say that the MacBook Pro 16 offers an excellent build that’s as solid as you can buy.

The XPS 14 and 16 in front of a window.
The XPS 16 on the left, the XPS 14 on the right. Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The MacBook’s Magic Keyboard is perhaps the best available on a laptop today, with large keycaps, a spacious layout, and the snappiest switches around. We’ll have to wait until we’ve had a chance to test the XPS 16’s close-set keyboard. If the switches are the same as on the XPS 13 Plus, they’ll feel fine, if not as good as Apple’s.

The MacBook Pro 16’s Force Touch touchpad is also the best we’ve used, with a large, responsive surface and quick, natural haptic key clicks. The Force Click function also adds easy access to additional functionality with a slightly “firmer” press, and we’ll have to wait until we try out the XPS 16’s version to see how it compares. The XPS 13 Plus’s haptic touchpad is, once again, okay but no match for Apple’s class-leading version.

The XPS 16 retains the minimal connectivity of the XPS 17, albeit with one less Thunderbolt 4 port and dropping a full-size SD card reader for a microSD reader. The MacBook Pro 16 offers as many Thunderbolt 4 ports but adds an HDMI port and a full-size SD card reader. The XPS 16 has the most cutting-edge wireless connectivity, however.

Both laptops have 1080p webcams, while the XPS 16 adds an infrared reader for facial recognition. The MacBook has Apple’s Touch ID built into the power button, while the XPS also offers a fingerprint reader in the same location. Dell includes user presence sensing technology that can put the XPS 16 to sleep when a user walks away, wake it back up, and log back in when the user returns. That functionality joins other areas where the XPS 16 uses the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) built into Intel’s Meteor Lake chipset, such as various performance tuning capabilities. The MacBook Pro 16 has none of these features.

Performance

Apple MacBook Pro 16 downward view showing keyboard and speaker.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

We’ll have to wait until we review the XPS 16 to evaluate its performance at the high end. So far, we’ve only tested the 28-watt Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 16 cores and 22 threads and the new Intel Arc graphics. In the HP Spectre x360 14, Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, and Acer Swift Go 14, the chipset provided excellent productivity performance but suffered from the relatively slow integrated graphics in creative applications. In apps like Adobe’s Premiere Pro that can use a discrete GPU, the XPS 16 will benefit from that faster 45-watt Core Ultra 9 185H and the available Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Pro 16 offers the ultrafast M3 Max chipset with up to 16 CPU and 40 GPU cores. This configuration scored one of the highest laptop results we’ve seen in the Pugetbench Premiere Pro benchmark that runs in a live version of Premiere Pro. It’s unlikely that the XPS 16 will match it, but it might offer enough performance to justify what will certainly be a lower price.

Display

The XPS 16, XPS 14, and XPS 13 on a wooden table.
The XPS 16, XPS 14, and XPS 13 on a wooden table, left to right. Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The MacBook Pro 16 has an excellent 16.2-inch Mini-LED display running at 3456 x 2234 and up to 120Hz. It’s bright, offers excellent colors and deep contrast, and the best high-dynamic-range (HDR) performance we’ve seen in a laptop.

Dell offers two display options with the XPS 16, a 16.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS display at up to 120Hz and a 4K+ (3840 x 2400) 120Hz OLED panel. The OLED display will likely offer even wider and more accurate colors than Apple’s Mini-LED display with equally deep contrast, but it won’t be as bright, so its HDR quality won’t be as good. The XPS 16’s IPS panel will offer better battery life but won’t be in the same class regarding overall quality.

Notably, the XPS 16’s high-end display option is touch-enabled, while Apple still doesn’t offer a touch display.

Portability

Dell XPS 16 side view showing ports.
Dell

The XPS 16 and MacBook Pro 16 are similarly sized and weigh the same, while the MacBook is thinner. Both are large laptops, though, that you’ll notice as you cart them around.

However, battery life matters, and the MacBook Pro 16 is a standout performer. It lasted 19 hours in our web browsing test and 27 hours (!) in our video looping test, and in real-world use, it lasts well into a second day of reasonably demanding work. Even when performing demanding tasks like video editing, the MacBook can last a meaningful portion of a full workday.

It’s unlikely that the XPS 16 will match it, judging by the results we’ve seen with other Meteor Lake machines. But once again, we’ll have to wait for our review to know for sure.

The MacBook Pro 16 remains a challenging matchup

A top down view of the MacBook Pro.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The XPS 16 will likely round out into a well-built, if controversially designed, laptop with solid performance and an excellent high-res OLED display option. It’ll probably be a very competitive large-screen Windows laptop.

But the MacBook Pro 16 is so fast and lasts so long on a charge while offering such an excellent keyboard, touchpad, and mini-LED display that it will most likely retain its top-place finish among 16-inch laptops. The XPS 16 will have to be a very pleasant surprise if it’s to take over that spot.

Editors' Recommendations

Mark Coppock
Mark Coppock
Computing Writer
Mark has been a geek since MS-DOS gave way to Windows and the PalmPilot was a thing. He’s translated his love for…
Best MacBook deals: Get an Air for $750 and save on M3 MacBook Pro
A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.

If you're looking for great laptop deals, you've almost certainly considered buying a MacBook. The MacOS running systems typically offer fantastic battery life, exceptional performance, and a level of quality that lasts for many years. They're far from cheap though with many Apple deals still proving costly. A worthy investment either way, we've picked out some of the best MacBook deals around at the moment. We've focused solely on Apple silicon chips as previous Intel-based models are too dated these days. The M1 chip continues to perform very well for the price but we've also looked at the newer M2 chip and the latest M3 which is still seeing some discounts despite being so new. Read on while we take you through your options.
Best MacBook Air (M1) deals

The Apple MacBook Air (M1) started a seismic shift for Apple being the first of its Airs to have an Apple-based processor. We took a look at the differences between the M2 and M1 and the M1 is still looking pretty great. It's also a touch nearer to affordable than anything else here. Fast yet fanless so it's silent to use, you gain an 18-hour battery life, a gorgeous looking 13.3-inch Retina display along with all the effortless style you'd expect from an Apple device. These laptops are best for students or those who want something stylish yet reasonably powerful to use on the move. Nowadays, deals are becoming a little harder to come by unless you're willing to consider a refurbished/renewed model.

Read more
Here’s how the new Dell XPS 14 stacks up against the MacBook Pro
The keyboard and touchpad of the XPS 14.

Heading into CES 2024, Dell has a completely new lineup of XPS laptops, including an XPS 13 that looks like the XPS 13 Plus, an XPS 14, and an XPS 16.

The XPS 14 is arguably the most exciting of the bunch in many ways, but it's running smack-dab into the Apple MacBook Pro 14 that has dominated the segment since its introduction in 2021. Can Dell's latest offering take over as the best 14-inch laptop? Not so fast.
Specs and configurations

Read more
Dell just hit reset on the XPS
The XPS 14 and 16 in front of a window.

Goodbye, XPS 15 and XPS 17. It was nice knowing ya.

Just in time for 2024 and CES about to hit, Dell has unveiled a massive change to its XPS line of laptops, which involves swapping out the XPS 15 and 17 with a new XPS 14 and 16 while also completely redesigning the laptops around the divisive features straight from the (now defunct) XPS 13 Plus.

Read more