All-in-one computers can simplify desk setups by cramming everything into the monitor. However, they’re not so easy to lug around, while laptops are limited in terms of power. Now, someone has figured out a way to make a portable all-in-one computer with no compromises on performance.

Oh, and it also has a triple monitor setup, too.

Matt Perks from the DIY Perks YouTube channel showed off a beast of a PC that is perfect for LAN parties or embarrassing your friends at school. The entire build looks sort of like a briefcase when being transported. Opening up the computer reveals a large desktop monitor screen that’s sourced from an Asus monitor. The screens flanking either side of the center screen are two laptop screens that fold onto the primary screen, and all three support a 144Hz refresh rate.

In order to mount all of the computing components, Perks fashioned a backplate out of aluminum and painstakingly drilled all of the holes necessary to screw in the parts on standoffs. He also 3D-printed custom clips to be able to screw the backplate into the main monitor.

Perks also created a hinged door that opens into a small space to store a mouse and keyboard. Adjustable legs were created to raise or lower the entire computer for ergonomics. Finally, a leather strap was attached to the top to complete the briefcase look.

The inside is probably as impressive as the outside. The specs of the components include a Ryzen 9 5950X CPU with a custom water loop, 64GB of RAM, a water-cooled Nvidia RTX 3080, and two 8TB Samsung SSDs. This all-in-one has every port you can think of, including Ethernet and SD card slots of varying sizes. There’s even a rotating Wi-Fi antenna to increase signal reception.

For audio, Perks installed a pair of Harman Kardon tweeters and a Tang Band T3 2190 subwoofer. He even mounted the subwoofer on 3D-printed decouplers to absorb the vibrations. If that wasn’t enough, he made a custom amplifier by stacking three mono-amplifiers on top of each other, one for each speaker.

The craziness doesn’t stop there. All 600 watts of power from this build is drawn from a DC-DC converter block that either accepts power from built-in AC-DC converters for wall sockets or a 16V-63V external DC battery. This entire beastly rig can be run for about seven hours under sufficient battery power. That’s better than most gaming laptops, and this DIY special has full desktop PC parts.

While this obviously not for sale, he did mention possible upgrades if a company wanted to mass produce this portable al-in-one. For example, better tooling and engineering could make the computer much thinner. Overall, this is a crazy PC build, though perhaps not as crazy as cooling a PC using Jägermeister.

