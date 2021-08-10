  1. Computing

A YouTuber built a custom PC is cooled solely by Jägermeister

By

Ah, crazy PC builds. We’ve seen a PC that comes with its own set of lungs, a mini build crammed inside a Sega Dreamcast, and just about everything in between. We’ve never seen anything like this, though. Kyle Hansen, the head of YouTube channel Bitwit, just pulled back the curtain on a PC cooled entirely by Jägermeister.

Bitwit filled the custom water cooling loop, at least for the purposes of a video sponsored by Jägermeister, entirely with the iconic German digestif. Although it’s not the ideal way to cool a PC, the Ryzen 9 5950X at the heart of the build only peaked at around 57 degrees Celsius in a loop of Cinebench R23.

It should go without saying, but you absolutely should not cool your PC with Jägermeister, or any other alcohol for that matter. “This is not a safe, sustainable, or sane way to cool your PC,” Hansen said. Drinks like this will corrode the metal fittings in a custom loop over time, and alcohol is known to eat at acrylic when left unchecked. In short, don’t try this at home.

Hansen didn’t leave Jägermeister in the machine, either. After gathering a few numbers, he replaced the drink with a dyed fluid that shouldn’t pose a risk to the parts inside.

And you wouldn’t want to damage the parts inside. This PC is kitted out with the latest and greatest, including 64GB of Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB memory, an EVGA RTX 3080, an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, and a 1000W 80+ Titanium power supply. All of the parts went inside a custom Singularity Spectre 3.0 case, outfitted with green metal bits and a Jägermeister logo on the side.

Custom water-cooled PC.

The Spectre 3.0 is known for being a showcase water cooling chassis, and it carries a price to match. Even in a standard black configuration, it runs $1,400.

Similar to the components, the custom water cooling loop is outfitted with the highest-end parts. Hansen used an XC7 CPU block from Corsair, EK’s Quantum Vector GPU block, and two 360mm Primochill radiators.

Although it’s one of the most interesting builds we’ve ever seen, it’s important to reiterate that you should not put any alcohol in your PC, unless it’s just a dab to clean some thermal paste off your CPU. Frankly, the coolant performed better than expected in a short timespan, but over the long term, you’ll have a corroded water cooling loop that’s just waiting to fail.

