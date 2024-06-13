 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Elon Musk says ‘thousands’ of humanoid robots could be working at Tesla in 2025

By
2024 Annual Stockholder Meeting

Tesla chief Elon Musk has shared new footage of the company’s humanoid Optimus robot, along with an update on how development of the robot is progressing.

Recommended Videos

The video (above), which was shown during Tesla’s annual stockholder meeting on Thursday, shows Optimus walking at a steady pace and performing a task autonomously at a Tesla factory in which it places battery cells into crates.

“We’ve made a massive amount of progress with Optimus in a short period of time, from someone pretending to be a robot dancing in a suit, to a pretty hodge-podgey robot, to a robot that is actually doing useful tasks in the factory today,” Musk told the audience.

He said they currently have two Optimus robots working in Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, performing the task with battery cells that’s shown in the video, adding that they also have “quite a few of these cruising around our offices in Palo Alto.”

Musk said that Optimus will undergo “one major hardware revision” that will be completed by the end of this year or early next, which will be followed by limited production of the robot for use in its factories, where it will be tested further.

He even predicted that next year Tesla will have “over a thousand, maybe a few thousand” Optimus robots working for the electric-car automaker, explaining that Tesla already has the production, engineering, and AI and software capabilities to make a success of the robot. It’s worth noting, however, that the Tesla CEO’s predictions often don’t meet his stated timeline.

While on this occasion Musk didn’t comment on how the robot will impact Tesla’s human workforce, he has said previously that Optimus would be used to “eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks.”

The billionaire entrepreneur also said the robot will eventually become highly autonomous in a way that will let a human colleague give it instructions. The robot will even be able to learn a task simply by watching a video of it, Musk claimed.

And in a forecast they will concern those fearing a robot uprising, the Tesla chief also said that the ratio of humanoid robots to humans will eventually be greater than one to one, with Tesla “by far the leader in that.”

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Elon Musk officially owns Twitter now: a timeline of how we got here
tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

It's official: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken charge of Twitter. Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the bird app officially closed on Thursday night.

And so it seems we've reached the end of the complicated, winding road of Musk's bid to buy Twitter. But if you're asking yourself how we got here and wondering how this all started, you're in the right place.

Read more
Tesla just shocked everyone with its Optimus robot prototype
An early, tethered version of the Optimus prototype could deliver a box to a desk.

The Tesla AI Day 2022 event shocked everyone with a good look at the first Optimus robot prototype. While a preview had been shown of robotic hands forming a heart shape in the announcement of the event, the Tesla bot has been kept completely under wraps for over a year.

The Optimus prototype is in a humanoid form, as expected, and has roughly the same dimensions as a human. No one really knew what to expect from the Optimus prototype. but it was quite impressive given the short amount of time in development.

Read more
Tesla set to unveil working humanoid robot for the first time on September 30
The Tesla Suit Optimus with a black background.

Tesla and Elon Musk are set to unveil an early prototype of Tesla Bot at the company's AI Day on September 30. The Tesla Bot -- also referred to as Optimus -- will be a humanoid robot designed to complete repetitive or dangerous tasks.

The first major customer of the helper robots will be Tesla itself, as the company is said to plan on implementing them to complete work in its factories.

Read more