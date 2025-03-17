 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Europe wants to get in on big tech — here’s why that could be good for everyone

By
big tech logos around capitol hill
Digital Trends Graphic / Digital Trends

Old friendships have been feeling unstable lately, and this is forcing the EU to reconsider its reliance on non-European tech infrastructure. To get things moving, over 80 signatories representing around 100 organizations have signed an open letter to the president of the European Commission, urging the EU to increase support for local alternatives to big tech products, services, and infrastructure.

So, what will happen if Europe decides to go self-sufficient on the tech front and create its own “Euro Stack“? How will it affect both Europeans and other people around the world? Well, they say competition is good for everyone, and I’m inclined to agree. More European tech would mean more competition for American tech, and more competition means better products for consumers.

Recommended Videos

You might think there are more tech products out there than we could possibly need, but the reality is a little more complicated. Take search engines, for example — we all know that Google and Bing are the most popular choices, but there are plenty of alternatives, right? Well, not really. Right now, just about every alternative search engine, from DuckDuckGo to Qwant, uses the search indexes from Google or Bing. This means that, if Google and Bing decided to stop sharing their search indexes, all of these alternative products would stop working.

Initiatives to build new, independent search indexes have started — such as Brave Search or the new partnership between Qwant and Ecosia — but building a search index is a big project and it will take a lot of time to get the quality of these new products to where Google and Bing are now.

There are plenty of other examples, too. All of the biggest map software apps are owned by big tech companies, as are most big AI models and LLM services, instant messaging apps, operating systems, browsers, social media platforms — and a lot more. When buying a new PC, most consumers have to choose between Windows devices or macOS devices — in other words, Microsoft or Apple.

For phones, it’s Android or iOS — so Google or Apple. The main problems with current alternatives are that firstly, they’re too small. In most cases, you have to sacrifice functionality, features, and support to try out something new. Secondly, many are built on existing infrastructure from companies like Microsoft and Google.

The point is — we don’t have enough choices. Availability, affordability, and convenience are always pushing us into the hands of American big tech companies. If the EU decides that its people and its organizations need to have access to homegrown alternatives — you can bet those alternatives will be available worldwide. That means more tech for everyone, and with the strict data laws in the EU, we would finally have a choice between selling our data and not selling it (instead of the choice we have now, which is just deciding who to sell it to).

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Apple Intelligence could solve my coding struggles — but this key feature is nowhere to be seen
Coding on a MacBook

About a year ago, I started learning how to code in Swift, Apple’s app development language. The idea was to eventually be able to build my own iOS apps from scratch and rediscover the fun of coding.

After a while, though, I began to lose interest. My last coding practice was almost 20 years ago when I taught myself HTML and CSS, and getting back into the mindset was hard. I also didn’t have a specific app goal in mind, meaning the drive to push through the tough sections wasn’t there.

Read more
AI PCs encouraging businesses to upgrade faster, targeting personalized employee experiences
AMD's CEO delivering the Computex 2024 presentation.

In 2025, AI is starting to feel like a buzzword to the general public -- but for a business, it's a day-to-day reality and the path toward accelerated growth. According to an IDC white paper that was sponsored by AMD, AI PCs are driving a major PC upgrade cycle. They're pushing businesses toward switching to PCs that integrate neural processing units (NPUs) to run AI tasks locally.

The white paper is based on a survey which targeted IT decision makers (ITDMs). Taking place in November 2024, the survey comprised 670 respondents from large companies (500 employees and up) located all around the world. Many were from large corporations -- 195 respondents were managers (or higher) in organizations with over 5,000 employees. There's also a broad range of industries here, including design and manufacturing, finance, and telecommunications.

Read more
This HP Omen gaming laptop is on sale for under $1,000
The HP Omen 17z gaming laptop with Hi-Fi Rush on the screen.

With patience, you can score a nice machine from gaming laptop deals for under $1,000. You don't even have to do the searching yourself, as we've found the perfect offer for you -- the HP Omen 17z gaming laptop for only $950, following a $400 discount from HP on its original price of $1,350. This device isn't going to stay at 29% off for long though, so you should hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain before it disappears, possibly as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17z gaming laptop
HP's Omen brand has always been aligned with gaming, and the HP Omen 17z was designed to run the best PC games without any trouble. The gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The device also ships with a 512GB SSD, for ample storage space for multiple AAA titles, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start installing your favorite games right after unboxing the gaming laptop.

Read more