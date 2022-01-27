EVGA’s crazy new prebuilt PC comes with analog gauges

Computer hardware company EVGA has announced its E1 gaming PC, a system that features an innovative open-air design housing some notable components.

With the introduction of the E1, EVGA wants to take “extreme gaming to the next level by setting a statement with our new gaming rig.”

First reported by Tom’s Hardware, the prebuilt gaming rig comes equipped with a 100% 3K carbon fiber frame, which has been integrated into an open chassis design. Carbon fiber is not generally the go-to material used by PC manufacturers for a system’s frame — it’s normally found on supercars and expensive bikes to lighten the overall weight. Incorporating carbon fiber into the E1 brings the weight of the frame down to only 2.76 pounds.

The E1 offers the “lightest frame design compared to other chassis of the same volume,” EVGA says. An independent suspension system composed of steel cables allows the motherboard to be suspended in midair.

As for other components the gaming PC comes installed with, EVGA is including premium hardware exclusively. The onboard Z690 Dark Kingpin motherboard will most likely be joined by Intel’s most powerful Alder Lake processor, the Core i9-12900K CPU.

EVGA also mentions a Kingpin graphics card for the E1, but doesn’t specify the exact model. However, it’ll undoubtedly be the upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin. Extreme overclocker Vince Lucido showcased the first pictures of the GPU today on Facebook, calling the Nvidia video card a “weapon.”

As highlighted by VideoCardz, the pictures confirm that the RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin variant will sport three DisplayPort connectors, as well as an individual HDMI port and an NVLink connector.

Elsewhere, the EVGA E1 will come with a 1600-watt titanium power supply with a 3K carbon fiber finish. The system also provides analog gauges that allow for monitoring of the the temperature of both the GPU and CPU. Situated below the analog gauges are two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and a microphone jack. A 7th-gen closed loop cooler with an LCD screen and a limited-edition keychain round out the rest of the features.

EVGA has not revealed the E1’s launch schedule yet, but it will probably become available upon the release of the RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin GPU. The company said stock for the system will be “extremely limited” and can only be purchased by EVGA members.

Mention of pricing was also omitted from the announcement, but it’s set to become one of the most expensive gaming PCs to ever hit the market. The MSI version of the RTX 3090 Ti could cost $4,500, indicating how pricey just the video card itself will be. When factoring in the other premium materials such as carbon fiber, the E1 will cost a pretty penny.

