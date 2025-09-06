 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

From robots to cat toilets – AI was in absolutely everything at IFA this year

Artificial intelligence is useful in so many more ways than just chatbots.

By
Robot chess player from Sense
Artificial intelligence is all around us. Jasmine Mannan / Digital Trends
IFA 2025
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2025
Updated less than 2 hours ago

As I walked the show floors of IFA 2025 this year, there wasn’t a single booth that didn’t include AI. Whether it was in their products themselves, or they were demonstrating an upcoming prototype, AI has become one of the leading drivers of the tech industry seemingly overnight.

For those not really invested in the world of artificial intelligence, it may just feel like a buzzword at this point… something that brands are using just for the sake of it.

Recommended Videos

But seeing a lot of these products first hand has solidified for me that this isn’t the case at all. Artificial intelligence has come a long way, in recent years and only continues to develop at rapid speed.

When many think of AI, they think of ChatGPT and rightfully so – it is one of the most popular AI companions after all. They think about image generation or asking for an answer to a question.

But artificial intelligence has so many more use cases other than just online chatbots. The amount of robots I encountered at IFA was astounding and they all utilised AI in different ways really showcasing the range of artificial intelligence.

The first was a chess playing robot, which used AI to monitor the game and determine its next move. The SenseRobot is an AI robotic coach, as it monitors how you play the game and suggests improvements you can make.

Related: 
Web browsers are entering a new era where AI skills take over from extensions

Another was a pet which used artificial intelligence to monitor you. Switchbot’s AI pet prototypes can learn your routines around the home and read your emotions so it can display emotions back all using artificial intelligence.

And these were just two of the hundreds of other robots wandering the trade show, showing off their skills and capabilities.

AI pets from Switchbot at IFA 2025.
Jasmine Mannan / Digital Trends

Outside of robots, so many other devices – even those you would never expect – utilised artificial intelligence. I came across a self flushing cat toilet from petgugu which used AI to track the density of your cats leavings and keep you up to date with your cat’s health.

The AI smart ironing machine from aivive uses AI to detect what material your clothes are so it can use the correct settings to iron your clothes without damaging them.

When I say AI was in everything I really mean everything. Artificial intelligence has expanded so much further than asking questions to a chatbot. It can now be implemented in a range of products across your home to help you in ways you couldn’t even imagine.

IFA was a prime example of this with so many products on show that used AI in a range of ways rather than just sticking the term on the end of the product name to ensure they have another buzzword stuck in there.

If you’re yet to explore the world of AI, then it might be time to get stuck in. Even if you don’t have a use for AI companions like Microsoft Copilot or Gemini, you never know how artificial intelligence can benefit you within your day to day life.

Jasmine Mannan
Jasmine Mannan
AI Writer
If you' want reviews of neural processing units in AI laptops or need a guide on how to use AI, Jasmine has done it all.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Lenovo completely redesigned my favorite gaming laptop from last year
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i laptop sitting in front of a window.

Hands down, if you ask me what the best gaming laptop is, I'll point you toward the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i. It's speedy, reasonably priced, and it has a fantastic keyboard -- just read our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review. So, you can imagine my surprise when Lenovo told me that it was completely throwing out its winning formula to fully redesign the laptop for CES 2025.

It looks like the redesign could pay off, though.

Read more
Project Ava is Razer’s stab at an all-knowing AI gaming copilot
Razer last minute releases featuring Kraken V4 Pro (Lifestyle)

Razer unveiled a new conceptual tech project at CES 2025 that it has dubbed Project Ava. The hardware company calls it "the ultimate AI gaming copilot," as it would theoretically help players get through tough spots in games and act as a personal esports coach.

Every year, Razer reveals a few conceptual products at CES. These are more aspirational experiments rather than actual products, but they sometimes become a reality after the show. For instance, Razer revealed an RGB face mask during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. That later became the Zephyr, a smart mask that landed Razer in legal trouble after users claimed the company misrepresented its N95 certification. This year's concept is likely to stir up some controversy of its own.

Read more
The 10 announcements that made 2024 a landmark year for AI
ChatGPT and Siri integration on iPhone.

We've officially passed the second anniversary of the start of the AI boom, and things haven't slowed down. Just the opposite. Generative AI is ramping up at a pace that feels nearly overwhelming, expanding into new platforms, mediums, and even devices at a relentless pace.

Here are the 10 announcements that made 2024 a monumental year in the world of AI.
OpenAI releases GPT-4o

Read more