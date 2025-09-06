From robots to cat toilets – AI was in absolutely everything at IFA this year

As I walked the show floors of IFA 2025 this year, there wasn’t a single booth that didn’t include AI. Whether it was in their products themselves, or they were demonstrating an upcoming prototype, AI has become one of the leading drivers of the tech industry seemingly overnight.

For those not really invested in the world of artificial intelligence, it may just feel like a buzzword at this point… something that brands are using just for the sake of it.

But seeing a lot of these products first hand has solidified for me that this isn’t the case at all. Artificial intelligence has come a long way, in recent years and only continues to develop at rapid speed.

When many think of AI, they think of ChatGPT and rightfully so – it is one of the most popular AI companions after all. They think about image generation or asking for an answer to a question.

But artificial intelligence has so many more use cases other than just online chatbots. The amount of robots I encountered at IFA was astounding and they all utilised AI in different ways really showcasing the range of artificial intelligence.

The first was a chess playing robot, which used AI to monitor the game and determine its next move. The SenseRobot is an AI robotic coach, as it monitors how you play the game and suggests improvements you can make.

Another was a pet which used artificial intelligence to monitor you. Switchbot’s AI pet prototypes can learn your routines around the home and read your emotions so it can display emotions back all using artificial intelligence.

And these were just two of the hundreds of other robots wandering the trade show, showing off their skills and capabilities.

Outside of robots, so many other devices – even those you would never expect – utilised artificial intelligence. I came across a self flushing cat toilet from petgugu which used AI to track the density of your cats leavings and keep you up to date with your cat’s health.

The AI smart ironing machine from aivive uses AI to detect what material your clothes are so it can use the correct settings to iron your clothes without damaging them.

When I say AI was in everything I really mean everything. Artificial intelligence has expanded so much further than asking questions to a chatbot. It can now be implemented in a range of products across your home to help you in ways you couldn’t even imagine.

IFA was a prime example of this with so many products on show that used AI in a range of ways rather than just sticking the term on the end of the product name to ensure they have another buzzword stuck in there.

If you’re yet to explore the world of AI, then it might be time to get stuck in. Even if you don’t have a use for AI companions like Microsoft Copilot or Gemini, you never know how artificial intelligence can benefit you within your day to day life.