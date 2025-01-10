 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Chromebook is ideal for school, and it’s just $160

By
Good Deal The Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook on a white background.
Gateway

Target may not be the first place you think of when it comes to Chromebook deals, but you should certainly check it out today. Currently, you can buy a Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook for just $160 from the popular retailer. Normally selling for $250, there’s a considerable $90 saving here, which makes now the time to buy. This Chromebook is ideal for anyone who wants to keep costs super low. We’re here to tell you why it’s one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget.

Why you should buy the Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook

Gateway isn’t a name you’ll see among the best laptop brands, but it is a reputable one. Focused on budget offerings, it’s maybe not one that you’d want to invest in for years to come, but it’s a viable options for an inexpensive Chromebook to tide you over. That’s kind of the thinking with this Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook. Sure, it won’t offer an all encompassing Windows-esque experience, but it’s perfect if you just need something simple to type up some essays, browse online, or do other simple tasks.

This particular model has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM — nothing great for Windows but just fine for ChromeOS. More impressively, it has 128GB of eMMC storage. While eMMC means it won’t be incredibly fast, it does provide you with more space than many other budget Chromebooks — enough for Word documents and pictures, for example. That’s ideal if you don’t want to rely solely on cloud-based storage.

Related

The Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook also boasts a battery life of up to 10.5 hours, which is fairly respectable and about on a par with the best Chromebooks. It also has a basic webcam with 720p resolution. Its 14-inch full HD runs at 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Simple and to the point, the Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook is a good option for someone’s first laptop or for anyone who needs something basic for school. Usually priced at $250, it’s down to $160 for a limited time only at Target. Grab it fast if you need an affordable laptop.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Grab this Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 for $400 off
The Alienware m16 R2 on a white desk.

Dell continues its reign of having some of the best gaming laptop deals around with a sizeable $400 off the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop right now. Normally costing $1,900, it’s down to just $1,500 right now — it’s the kind of gaming laptop I’m certainly tempted to add to my cart. If you’re in the market for a new and highly portable gaming laptop, keep reading and learn all about what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands, with its M-series being the most powerful range to choose from. That ethos is reflected in the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop, which packs a strong punch for this price. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It continues the trend of making us wish that 32GB of RAM was more standard, but otherwise, you can’t really fault this spec for the price.

Read more
Get this Acer Nitro gaming monitor for nearly 50% off at Walmart
TGhe Acer Nitro 31.5-inch monitor on a white background.

If you want great monitor deals, head to Walmart. Today, you can buy an Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for a massive 50% off. It’s down to just $129 when it normally costs $250, so you’re saving $121 off the regular price. That’s very close to 50% off so, this is a truly great deal for anyone who wants a more immersive gaming experience this year. It’s an ideal monitor to pair with one of the gaming PC deals you may have recently grabbed. Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
The best monitors tend to lean towards the needs of office workers rather than gamers. Gamers need a high refresh rate and a low response time, both of which the Acer Nitro 31.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor offers. It has a silky smooth 180Hz refresh rate along with a response time of just 1ms, so the only thing that could let you down here are your reaction times.

Read more
5 best mini PCs for gaming: tested and reviewed by experts
The Tecno Megamini G1 gaming PC sitting on a coffee table.

Over the past couple of years, we've seen a surge of mini gaming PCs, most of which come from brands that, especially in the U.S., most enthusiasts haven't heard of. It's a Herculean task to scroll through Amazon and find the best mini gaming PCs with so few reviews and little in the way of brand recognition, but we've done the hard work for you.

No, we didn't just scroll Amazon. We bring in loads of gaming PCs each year to thoroughly test and review, and that includes all of the options here we've rounded up for the best mini gaming PCs. Regardless of if you want a console-like experience on the couch, or you're just trying to save some precious desk space, we've pushed each of these mini gaming PCs to their limits to prove they're the best of the best.

Read more