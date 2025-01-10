This Chromebook is ideal for school, and it’s just $160

Target may not be the first place you think of when it comes to Chromebook deals, but you should certainly check it out today. Currently, you can buy a Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook for just $160 from the popular retailer. Normally selling for $250, there’s a considerable $90 saving here, which makes now the time to buy. This Chromebook is ideal for anyone who wants to keep costs super low. We’re here to tell you why it’s one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget.

Why you should buy the Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook

Gateway isn’t a name you’ll see among the best laptop brands, but it is a reputable one. Focused on budget offerings, it’s maybe not one that you’d want to invest in for years to come, but it’s a viable options for an inexpensive Chromebook to tide you over. That’s kind of the thinking with this Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook. Sure, it won’t offer an all encompassing Windows-esque experience, but it’s perfect if you just need something simple to type up some essays, browse online, or do other simple tasks.

This particular model has an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM — nothing great for Windows but just fine for ChromeOS. More impressively, it has 128GB of eMMC storage. While eMMC means it won’t be incredibly fast, it does provide you with more space than many other budget Chromebooks — enough for Word documents and pictures, for example. That’s ideal if you don’t want to rely solely on cloud-based storage.

The Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook also boasts a battery life of up to 10.5 hours, which is fairly respectable and about on a par with the best Chromebooks. It also has a basic webcam with 720p resolution. Its 14-inch full HD runs at 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Simple and to the point, the Gateway 14-inch full HD Chromebook is a good option for someone’s first laptop or for anyone who needs something basic for school. Usually priced at $250, it’s down to $160 for a limited time only at Target. Grab it fast if you need an affordable laptop.