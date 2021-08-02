This ridiculous 1200W power supply comes with its own screen

There aren’t many components as boring as the power supply in your PC, but the new Aorus P1200W 80+ Platinum modular power supply is looking to change that. The unit includes an LCD screen on the side that allows you to quickly monitor system information or just add a little more bling to your build.

The main purpose of the screen is to show system information like your total power consumption, fan speed, and PSU temperature. However, you can customize it with just about anything. The screen supports custom text, image files, GIFs, and even MP4s, so you can loop your favorite clip or perhaps even play a full movie.

Gigabyte hasn’t listed any information about the screen, so the resolution and refresh rate might kill the experience. Under the screen is a thin RGB strip with some Aorus branding, which you can customize and sync through Gigabyte’s RGB Fusion 2.0 software.

Glitz isn’t all that makes the P1200W stand out. As a high-end unit capable of taking on the best power supplies, it comes with 80+ Platinum certification, flat modular cables, Japanese capacitors, and a slew of temperature, current, and voltage protections.

It isn’t short of connections, either. It comes with 24-pin motherboard power, two 8-pin CPU connectors, six 8-pin PCIe cables, 16 SATA connections through four cables, and two Molex connectors. All of the cables are fully modular, too, so you only have to plug in what ones you’ll use.

Keeping everything cool is a single 140mm fan, which stays idle if the load is under 20%. The fan also has a unique feature that lets you reverse its direction to blow dust out that’s accumulated inside the power supply. You can set the fan to do that every time you turn on your computer, or you can do it manually.

Unlike a lot of high-wattage power supplies, the Aorus P1200W isn’t any bigger than a standard ATX unit. It measures only 160mm in length compared to the 200mm seen on most other 1200W PSUs.

Gigabyte hasn’t released any information on pricing or where you’ll be able to find the P1200W. At the time of publication, it’s not available through Gigabyte’s online store, and the only retailer in the “where to buy” section doesn’t have it listed. Once it starts making the rounds, though, it will likely be on the premium end of things.

