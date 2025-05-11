Gigabyte GPUs are ‘leaking’ — here’s what you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Thermal gel vs. pads Gigabyte’s response and manufacturing updates Continued reports and impact on use Practical advice for consumers

Gigabyte’s RTX 50-series graphics cards are facing an unusual manufacturing defect where the pre-applied thermal gel is leaking out of the heatsink. The first known report came from Quasar Zone, a popular Korean PC forum, where a user found their one month old Aorus Master RTX 5080 leaking gray putty-like material after light gaming of two hours per day. Notably the user mentioned that the card was mounted vertically via a riser kit.

The problem was quickly recognized as affecting multiple Gigabyte RTX 50 models in the same forum thread with various owners seeing the thermal compound oozing out of the heatsink onto the PCB and PCIe slot area. The issue was confirmed to be affecting Gigabyte’s Gaming OC, Windforce, and Aorus Master variants.

Gigabyte had launched the RTX 50 series with a special thermal conductive gel in place of conventional rubber/silicone pads, touting it as “better heat dissipation efficiency without shifting for long-term usage.”

In practice, however, the vertical mounting of some rigs appears to have made the semi-soft gel more prone to movement under gravity. According to Gigabyte’s official statement on April 25, the RTX 50 and Radeon RX 9000 series cards indeed use a specially engineered thermal gel compound between the heatsink and the VRAM/MOSFET sections. Gigabyte said that this gel is an insulating, deformable putty that can withstand temperatures up to 150 °C before melting.

The company further acknowledged that early production batches received a slightly higher volume of gel to ensure thermal coverage. The excess material “may cause the gel to appear more prominent, extended, and potentially separated from the designated area,” leading to the cosmetic leakage seen by users. Importantly, the company emphasized that the leakage is merely cosmetic and it “does not compromise performance, stability, or product lifespan.” To address the issue, Gigabyte said that it has reduced the gel volume in subsequent production runs, and encouraged affected users to contact customer support if they have any concerns.

Thermal gel vs. pads

Gigabyte’s choice of thermal gel reflects an industry trend toward more conductive interface materials. Unlike traditional thermal pads, Gigabyte is using a server-grade thermal conductive gel which is designed to provide better contact across uneven component surfaces. The company applies this gel using a fully automated process to reduce human error and ensure consistent coverage compared to standard thermal pad applications. In principle, it can fill microscopic gaps and improve heat transfer under heavy loads. The gel is non-metallic and electrically insulating, so it shouldn’t short-circuit components if it escapes.

The company also claims it subjected the gel to rigorous tests including thermal and multi-axis drop tests in both vertical and horizontal orientations to ensure it remains stable in normal use. In practice, however, users found that with heavy heatsinks and vertical mounting, the gel’s semi-fluid nature allowed it to creep or slip out over time, especially in early units where excess gel was applied.

The RTX 50-series cards in question use large triple-fan coolers with thick aluminum fin stacks that cover the entire mainboard, including the VRAM and MOSFETs. For instance, in Gigabyte’s Aorus Master Ice design, the heatspreader covers rows of memory and voltage regulators placed around the GPU die. The thermal gel is placed between those chips and the metal conductive plate inside the cooler. With GPUs mounted horizontally, this setup should not be an issue. However, several affected owners noted their cards were in vertical position, which likely let gravity pull the soft gel downward over weeks of operation.

Early batches of cards may not have accounted for this use case fully. The result is that gel occasionally slid down from different parts towards the PCIe slot or PCB edges. Note that this gel is not electrically conductive, so it shouldn’t short things out, but it can leave visible residue on the board and, in rare cases, onto the connector.

Gigabyte’s response and manufacturing updates

After initial public reports, Gigabyte’s Korean importer and other distributors stepped in. They acknowledged on forums that Gigabyte was “aware of the thermal gel issue” with RTX-50 cards and was “currently discussing” it with headquarters. Soon thereafter, Gigabyte issued its official statement (cited above) blaming over-application of the thermal gel in early production.

The company stressed that this was a cosmetic defect as performance and temperature tests showed no change in stability or lifespan. Gigabyte said it has adjusted the gel application process in newer card runs so that the material stays within its intended area. As today, all new Gigabyte RTX-50 and Radeon RX 9000 GPUs should have this fix.

In practice, Gigabyte decided not to recall already-shipped cards, likely due to the ongoing demand for GPUs in general. Instead, customers with any concerns were advised to contact Gigabyte support or their place of purchase.

Continued reports and impact on use

Despite Gigabyte’s assurances, some owners continue to report issues around the thermal gel leaks. For example, one user posted that an RTX 5080 he’d used for only a week was already leaking gel, and he vowed he “never want[s] to have any other product” from Gigabyte. Another user noted that the gel “didn’t even appear melted, just completely slipping out of position”. In all these cases, owners observed no overheating or loss in performance.

So far, no confirmed case has shown the card failing or running significantly hotter after the leak. In other words, the problem is mostly cosmetic. Gigabyte and reviewers agree that the GPUs operate normally as benchmarks have not changed and no Blackwell-specific failures have been linked to the gel. Having said that, long-term reliability is still uncertain. If gel gradually migrates away from the VRAM chips, those chips could see slightly higher temperatures under heavy load. No one has reported component damage yet, but it’s a potential concern. At minimum, leaked gel can trap dust or impede full contact if it dries unevenly over time. Because of this, owners are advised to monitor their cards for any performance drops or temperature spikes.

Practical advice for consumers

Inspect and clean. If you own a Gigabyte RTX 50-series or even an Radeon RX 9000 (especially an early batch), periodically check under the heatsink and around the PCB for any white or gray residue. If you see leaked gel, gently clean it off with isopropyl alcohol and a soft cloth. Only do this when the PC is powered off and unplugged.

If you have your GPU in a vertical mount or case, be aware that gravity can exacerbate this issue. If possible, install your GPU horizontally until you’re sure the thermal gel has settled. At least during the first month of use, you might run benchmarks or stress tests with monitoring to ensure temperatures stay normal.

While Gigabyte has not offered a broad recall, they may handle individual RMA cases if a customer is concerned. If your card exhibits large amounts of leakage or any unexplained thermal problems, contact Gigabyte support or your retailer. Keep in mind that under normal conditions (as Gigabyte notes), performance should be unaffected. Documenting photos of the leak when contacting support can help.

If you are planning to buy a new Gigabyte-branded GPU, know that the latest production runs have the gel application adjusted. Try to buy from a retailer that received stock after late April/May 2025. If buying used, ask the seller if the card has ever leaked or been opened. Alternatively, consider models from other manufacturers if you want to avoid this particular gel-based cooler design altogether.

Remember, even with this issue, the cards have run well for many users. Several reports emphasize that even with the leaked thermal gel, the GPU still passes stress tests and gaming benchmarks. Gigabyte and independent reviewers have not seen any accelerated wear or failures directly caused by the gel. Nonetheless, the discovery of any defect in a high-end, expensive component is understandably frustrating. Being informed and proactively checking your card is the best way to ensure long-term peace of mind.