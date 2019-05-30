Digital Trends
Computing

Everyone’s mad about Google blocking ad blockers in Chrome. Here’s why

Anita George
By
Google Chrome photo
Google Chrome/Google

An ad-free web browsing experience may only be available to those willing to pay for it.

At least, that appears to be the future waiting for Google Chrome. In a recent update, Google has moved to hamper Chrome’s ad-blocking capabilities, while also announcing that the deprecation of that feature will not apply to Google’s paid G Suite Enterprise subscribers.

It’s an understandable decision for a company built on ad money. But, is it the right one?

Blocking the blockers

Chrome users and the developers of Chrome-friendly, ad-blocker extensions are unhappy about Google’s proposed changes to the Chrome Extensions platform. Their reasons for outrage are compelling.

The controversy began when Google announced Manifest V3, which was essentially a set of proposed changes to Google Chrome’s Extensions platform. A Google Doc outlining all of these proposed changes was made public late last year. (It was last updated November 18, 2018.)

In the document, specific changes to Chrome’s “webRequest” API were proposed with the intent “to limit the blocking version of webRequest, potentially removing blocking options from most events (making them observational only).” The proposal went on to advise that content blockers (read: ad blockers) should instead use a different API known as “declarativeNetRequest”, saying that this new API is “more performant and offers better privacy guarantees to users.”

But according to Engadget, Google’s Manifest V3 changes not only prevent Chrome’s ad-blocker extensions from using the webRequest API as it normally would to block ads, it also forces them to use a new API (declarativeNetRequest) that isn’t compatible with how the extensions function, “rendering them ineffective.” Google may not have officially stated that they were blocking ad blockers in Chrome, but it’s clear that these changes aren’t supportive of ad blockers either.

And further confirmation of the proposed changes by a Google staffer didn’t do anything to quell matters either. A Google Groups forum post was published by a staffer named Simeon Vincent on May 24. Within the lengthy post, Vincent confirmed that “Chrome is deprecating the blocking capabilities of the webRequest API in Manifest V3.” But in that same paragraph, a startling detail was dropped regarding content blocking and Enterprise Chrome users as Vincent mentioned that “blocking will still be available to enterprise deployments.”

Which means, as of last week, Google is still planning on blocking ad blockers in Chrome, but only for people who aren’t subscribed to their G Suite Enterprise-level of services.

Pay to play

This exception for Enterprise payers isn’t a minor detail. Previously, Chrome could be an ad-free browsing experience for no cost. These proposed changes would mean that in order to keep having that experience, they would not only have to subscribe to premium G Suite services, but also subscribe to the highest, most expensive version of that service. Enterprise. And it’s not a small jump in price to go from being a free Chrome user to Enterprise. An Enterprise G Suite subscription is $25 per user, per month. That’s a huge leap in pricing just to have an ad-free experience.

As Engadget notes, it’s understandable why Google would want to do this since it would probably increase the amount of revenue generated from users viewing ads if non-Enterprise subscribing users were forced to deal with ads in the first place. According to a recent study, as many as 40 percent of people browsing the web from laptops use an ad blocker. That’s a large group of people that aren’t seeing Google’s ads.

But it still doesn’t seem like a good idea overall, considering that Chrome isn’t the only browser in town. It has competitors (like Microsoft Edge and Firefox) who are still willing to support ad blockers. Jumping up to Enterprise for an ad-free experience isn’t an easy sell.

Google’s Enterprise ad-blocking exception doesn’t seem to include G Suite’s low and mid-tier subscribers. G Suite Basic is $6 dollars per user per month and G Suite Business is $12 per user month. With the Enterprise exception, it looks like Google is not only alienating its free Chrome users but also two segments of its paying users as well.

If all this turns out to be true, Google will be banking a lot on the loyalty of its Chrome users. If it’s wrong, it’ll not only lose users to competitor browsers, but it won’t get that ad revenue it’s chasing in the long run anyways.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for May 2019
Verizon 5G Node
Mobile

Ignore the scaremongers. 5G won’t interfere with weather satellites. Here’s why

There are fears that 5G's use of mmWave -- Verizon's selected 5G technology -- will interfere with weather satellites, setting back weather forecasting by decades. But given no one has yet figured out how to make it work at scale, do we…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
razer announces mercury white peripheral series line
News

Razer gives its Mercury peripherals a sleek, minimalist makeover with White line

Building on its previous expansion of color options for its gaming peripherals, Razer has now unveiled a new line of Mercury White gaming accessories featuring a minimalist matte white look.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
why does apple only update apps annually tim cook wwdc 2018 1
Mobile

Apple WWDC 2019: How to watch the keynote and see the latest announcements

The Apple Worldwide Developer Conference is just days away and it's likely to be a stormer of a show. We're expecting to see many amazing announcements. But how can you actually watch it? Here's how to watch Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
amd computex radeon rx vega july 30 2017
Computing

Shrinking CPUs and new GPUs. How AMD and Intel fared at Computex 2019

Intel and AMD were two of the biggest players at this year's Computex, with new announcements on both the CPU and graphics fronts. But which had the more exciting news, and how will that impact the rest of 2019?
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Rizen CPU 1600X on board angle
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
acer conceptd nvidia quadro workstation computex 2019 concept 7
Computing

The Acer ConceptD laptops bring Nvidia Quadro workstation graphics to the masses

At Computex 2019, Acer revealed a handful of new powerful laptops in its ConceptD line. The ConceptD 5, 7, and 9 are all made with creatives in mind, each with varying degrees of power and portability.
Posted By Nick Ross
asus zenbook pro duo computex ux581 video editing
Computing

From dual screens to wood finishes: The 4 weirdest laptops at Computex

Laptop designs are about to get more exciting. Intel showed off two new dual-screen concepts at Computex, while Asus debuted its ZenBook Pro Duo with a massive Touch Bar-inspired secondary display made to enhance your workflow.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Youtube Webpage Stock Photo
Computing

If your social media needs scrubbing, here's how to delete a YouTube video

Posting a YouTube video isn't a mistake that has to last forever. Actually, deleting videos is an easy process. You can use either the mobile app or the website to get the job done. Here's how to delete a YouTube video in less than a…
Posted By Alina Bradford
Apple MacBook-review-kybrdlit
Deals

Apple MacBook price sinks with a huge $300 discount on Amazon

The new 12-inch MacBook is an exceptional device that won’t disappoint in terms of speed, storage, and graphics. For $1,000 -- $300 off the normal price -- you get a supercomputer that’s portable and powerful.
Posted By Alan Francisco
heads up onedrive users you have 10 days left to keep your 15gb of free storage windows cloud
Computing

Here’s how to clean out your bloated hard drive in Windows 10

Is your Windows 10 hard drive feeling a little crowded lately? You can clean your hard disk by getting rid of files and moving data to other devices. Here are easiest ways to free up PC space quickly.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Alina Bradford
your atx motherboard is ancient the modular asus prime utopia future board2
Computing

Your ATX motherboard is ancient. Is the modular Asus Prime Utopia the future?

The Asus Prime Utopia is a concept motherboard design that moves the graphics card to the back, has modular IO ports, proprietary Hydra Cortex fan controls and a detachable OLED touch screen for good measure.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for May 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 headlines the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus