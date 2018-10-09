Digital Trends
Computing

Google Pixel Slate vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Is the Google Pixel Slate just a Surface Pro 6 knockoff?

Arif Bacchus
By
everything you need to know about the pixel slate october event 5027

With Google just revealing its Pixel Slate tablet, there’s plenty to wonder on how it stacks up against the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. From the design, keyboards, or operating systems, there is a lot that is initially similar—but also different— between the two.

In this side by side comparison piece, we stack the two newest tablets against each other helping you decide which one is best for you.

Design

google unveils new pixel slate to take on apples ipad news 2
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Google’s Pixel Slate is thin and light, crafted with rounded corners and coming in at 1.6 pounds. The Surface Pro 6 keeps a similar simplistic design but is slightly heavier at 1.7 pounds without the keyboard. Google wasn’t specific on what material the Pixel Slate is made with, but it looks to be a solid piece of midnight blue aluminum, whereas the Surface Pro 6 is magnesium.

Just as with the iPad Pro, the other key differentiating element between the two devices is the kickstand. Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 has a fully articulating kickstand with movement up to 165 degrees, but the Google Pixel Slate depends on its keyboard cover to stay propped up. In both cases, the keyboard is separate, $199 for the Pixel Slate, and $159 with the Surface Pro 6.

Finally, with the display, both Google and Microsoft are packing in plenty of pixels for an impressive viewing experience. Google promises that you’ll get a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000 with the 12.3-inch display on board the Pixel Slate, adding up for 293 PPI. The same size screen on the Surface Pro 6, though, gets you 2,736 x 1,824 resolution, for 267 PPI. Both are at a 3:2 aspect ratio, but Google is packing more pixels into the Pixel Slate screen, so it wins out there.

Performance

google unveils new pixel slate to take on apples ipad news 1
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

All similarities between the Pixel Slate and the Surface Pro 6 end with the performance, specs, and operating systems. Google’s Pixel Slate is powered by a new touch-focused version Chrome OS which looks a lot like Android. The Surface Pro 6, on the other hand, is powered by Windows 10 and comes in different processor and RAM configurations for better performance across the OS.

The entry-level $599 Pixel Slate comes with an Intel Celeron Processor, with 4GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. That sounds great, but in the long term, those specs might not hold up and the processor will slow you down when multi-tasking. On the other hand, the entry-level $899 Surface Pro 6 starts with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage. Picking those same specs on the Pixel State would cost you $999, so it’s obvious that the Surface Pro 6 wins here.

Pricing aside, Google does look to get a lot done with Chrome OS on the Pixel Slate. There are the millions of apps on the Google Play Store, and Google promises they are working to get more apps optimized for Chrome OS. A revamped launcher, full-blown Chrome browser, multi-tasking, and Google Assistant integration also make the budget level Pixel Slate worth considering as well for casual tablet usage.

Both the Surface Pro 6 and the Pixel Slate come with pens that are separate $99 purchases. The Google Pen has an Aluminum rear body, poly-carbonate front body and button, and glass-filled  tip. Google didn’t share any new information about changes to the pen, so tech jargon aside, both look to be good for the price.

Portability

microsoft surface pro 6 review feat

Coming down to portability, both the Surface Pro 6 and the Google Pixel Slate are equally portable. The Pixel Slate comes in at 11.45 inches x 7.95 inches x .27 inches. The Surface Pro 6, on the other hand, is 11.5 inches x 7.9 inches x 0.33 inches. The slate is somewhat shorter, but the differences are very subtle. Both look like easy devices to throw in a back and travel around with.

As for battery life, Google is promising that you will get up to 12 hours with mixed usage. Microsoft also sings the same song, saying that you’ll get 13.5 hours of battery. We haven’t yet tested either number yet, but a small difference in battery life won’t be a reason to turn down either of the two devices.

Keyboards are also considered for portability too, and again, both look to be similar across the two devices, down to the way they connect with POGO-like ports. The Surface Pro keyboard is one of the best, but Google is giving that a challenge with the Pixel State Keyboard. That keyboard comes features circle rounded keys, and an extra large trackpad and Googe teased that it is pretty silent when typing.

everything you need to know about the pixel slate october event 5036

Coming down to connections when on the Go, the Surface Pro 6 offers up mini-Display Port and USB 3.0, and the Google Pixel Slate gives you two USB-Cs for charging 4K display output and quicker data transfer. That’s much newer tech than what is on the Surface Pro 6, but it also means you’ll have to embrace dongles in order to connect older accessories.

Asides from that, the Surface Pro 6 has a microSDXC card reader, and a headphone jack, all of which are not there on the Pixel Slate. Though you’ll need a dongle or Bluetooth to enjoy headphones with the Slate, it does feature dual-firing speakers for better surround sound. That makes for some amazing audio, whereas the Surface Pro 6 has a 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium.

Finally, with security, you’re getting a Fingerprint Sensor onboard the power button on the Pixel. On the Surface Pro 6, you’re getting Windows Hello, which uses your face for login. Both are solid options and make your device secure.

The Surface Pro 6 wins on paper

google unveils new pixel slate to take on apples ipad news 4
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Surface Pro 6 looks like the better option on paper. It offers more power at a slightly lower price, and Windows 10 is a more compelling operating system than Chrome OS (in most situations, at least). We think most people will lean towards the Microsoft device for those reasons.

Yet the Pixel Slate isn’t hopeless. It has a better display resolution and will likely be the better tablet overall, due to its redesigned Chrome OS and compatibility with Android apps from the Google Play Store.  You might prefer it if portability or tablet use is your primary concern.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Everything you need to know about the Pixel Slate
Up Next

It’s alive! Scientists create ‘artificial life’ on a quantum computer
google unveils new pixel slate to take on apples ipad news 1
Computing

Google takes on iPad Pro and Surface Pro with its new Pixel Slate

Google's answers to Apple's iPad and Microsoft's Surface lineup were unveiled on October 9. At an event in New York City, Google took the wraps off of its premium Pixel Slate tablet. The Pixel Slate is powered by Chrome OS.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

How does Microsoft’s newest Surface stack up against the Apple iPad Pro?

In an era where everyone is taking a bite at Apple’s products, we’ve stacked up the 12.9-inch iPad Pro against the latest Surface Pro 6. Check out this comparison guide to see which one gives you more bang for your buck.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
microsoft surface pro 6 review feat
Computing

Is the new Surface Pro 6 worth the extra money or is the Surface Go good enough?

Each of Microsoft’s Surface devices are great, but with the recent addition of the Surface Pro 6, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the Surface Go. In this comparison piece, we’ve put the two devices up against each other…
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Surface Pro 6
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 vs. Surface Laptop 2

Microsoft announced two new flagship devices in its lineup: The Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Laptop 2. But which is better? We've had some hands-on time with both, and here's what we think so far.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Google fix cheeseburger emoji
Computing

Google to shut down Google+ after exposure of 500,000 users’ data

After Facebook revealed that 50 million users may have been exposed as a result of a security vulnerability, Google announced it discovered a bug that left 500,000 Google+ users exposed. It will also shut down Google+.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Chrome 70 could break thousands of websites, but that’s their own fault

Chrome 70 will cause websites with older security certificates to break, but Google had given developers more than a year of notice. Thousand sites may be affected by the change by as early as October 16 when Chrome 70 launches.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
fallout 76 announced fallout76
Gaming

The 'Fallout 76' beta kicks off October 23

Want to get into Bethesda's Fallout 76 beta? We don't know when the program will launch, but we provide instructions on how to get ready. The game officially launches on November 14.
Posted By Kevin Parrish, Gabe Gurwin
Acer Predator Orion desktops
Computing

Acer brings Intel’s 8-core, 9th-gen processor to its Predator Orion desktops

The new Intel 8-core 9th-gen processor in the Acer Predator Orion puts more power in the hands of gamers and should make for seamless gameplay in the most demanding situations.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell G3 Gaming Laptop Review | Fortnite close up
Computing

Lenovo Legion Y730 vs. Dell G3 Gaming Laptop: Budget gaming battle

Pitting the Lenovo Legion Y730 vs. Dell G3 Gaming Laptop sees two budget gaming laptops face off to see which offers the best value for money. Neither is perfect, but which is the best of the two?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Google Headquarters
Computing

Google Slides now auto-transcribes verbal presentations for real-time captions

A new feature for the Google Slides presentation software uses a computer's built-in microphone to transcribe the words of a speaker in real time, displaying them for everyone to see.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
HP Chromebook x360
Computing

HP x360 premium Chromebook bends over backward to impress

The HP x360 Chromebook is aimed at bringing a dash of premium to the world of ChromeOS computers. Featuring 8th-gen Intel Core CPUs, a full HD touchscreen, and aluminum construction, this isn't your average budget Chromebook.
Posted By Michael Archambault
msi trident x rtx 2080 ti 9900k tridentx 01
Computing

Superpowered MSI Trident X packs RGB lighting, Intel 9900K, and a GTX 1080 Ti

The MSI Trident X might be small, but it is mighty. With an RTX 2080 Ti and up to a Core i9-9900K CPU in their own segregated cooling chambers, it's one of the most powerful mini-desktops we've ever seen.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best black friday stores fashion friends friendship 1345082
Deals

The best Black Friday stores compared: Amazon, Walmart, and more

We've rounded up details about the best sales from today's top retailers, with information about when to shop and what to look for at each. Whether you're browsing in-store or online, we've got you covered.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
google pixelbook review stylus on keyboard
Computing

The sequel to the Pixelbook is coming. Here's what we know about it

What will the Pixelbook 2 be like? Google hasn't even announced it but thanks to rumors and leaks, we think we have a pretty good idea of what the potential new flagship Chromebook will be like.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen