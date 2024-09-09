 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The viral ‘GPU purse’ costs $1,024 — but you can make your own for $40

By
A purse made out of a GT 730 GPU.
GPU Purse

I never thought the best graphics cards would become a fashion statement, much less some of the worst, but here we are. Over the weekend, a website called GPU Purse went live with a listing for a discarded Nvidia GT 730 GPU — a $20 used GPU — that had been turned into a handbag. You’ll just need to shell out $1,024 for the bag, which, according to the product page, fits a phone and comes complete with a long or short chain.

One look at the website sets off alarm bells, especially for a product that’s over $1,000, but it appears there’s some legitimacy behind it. Financial Times reports that the GPU Purse is the brainchild of Tessa Barton, a New York Times alum and current pretraining engineer at Databricks. Barton reportedly set up a Shopify store in haste after a post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral last week with over 1.4 million impressions.

Recommended Videos

#NYFW FW24 @nvidia 🔋✨@tessybarton pic.twitter.com/JtEZgs7taV

&mdash; Christina Farhat (@farhatchristina) September 4, 2024

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

The GPU purse might be real, and it might be something that will actually show up at your doorstep if you’re brave enough to place an order. It’s just a complete rip-off. Barton explained to FT that the arbitrary price is two raised to the 10th power — apparently due to the fact that exponents of two are important for neural networks. The shop also lists a purse made with Nvidia’s H100, which comes in at $65,536 — or two raised to the 16th power. That listing currently doesn’t have any photos.

Maybe you could frame the bag as some sort of limited-edition collector’s item — in the Shopify listing, Barton says they are a “limited edition. I am making like 10 more in the next few weeks.” The bag is still in stock, for what it’s worth, so it doesn’t seem like Barton has reached “like 10 more” orders quite yet.

A website selling a GPU purse.
GPU Purse

Silly as it may seem for the price, apparently there’s a market for this type of, as Barton calls it, “blazingly fast fashion.” At expensive Silicon Valley parties, especially since the AI boom and Nvidia’s massive rise in stock price, Barton says you will be looked down upon if you wear a high fashion brand. “If you wear the GPU bag, you will be approached … I don’t know how to explain how many men will talk to you,” Barton said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Maybe if you frequent these types of parties and have a little Nvidia stock to blow, the GPU purse makes sense. For everyone else, you can build your own with a $20 GT 730 and a , which looks shockingly similar to what Barton currently has listed for sale.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
An overclocking legend is making a long-awaited return to graphics cards
PNY RTX 4080 with the power connector attached.

One of the most well-known names in GPU overclocking is making a return in a big way. Vince "Kingpin" Lucido is known as the mastermind behind some of the best graphics card models you could buy over the past several generations. He famously worked with EVGA to produce Kingpin models that were built for extreme overclocking. With EVGA exiting the GPU market a few years back, we hadn't heard much from Kingpin -- until now.

It looks like Kingpin is set to work with PNY on the next generation of graphics cards. The enthusiast met up with Gamer's Nexus recently and revealed that there's "a pretty good chance" that we'll see Kingpin models again soon. Kingpin showed off a PNY card sitting on his test bench, saying that it's the first non-EVGA graphics card he's used in 13 years.

Read more
These are the PC upgrades that will have the biggest impact on performance
The RTX 3060 installed in a gaming PC.

The beauty of owning a desktop PC lies in upgradability. It's a huge part of why I always stick to desktops, and I can't imagine having it any other way. A desktop is a canvas, one where you can erase certain parts and paint them anew at a whim. However, when it comes to deciding just what to upgrade, things get pretty tricky. After all, if you splurge too much, you might be better off just buying a whole new PC.

Prolonging the life of your desktop means going for impactful upgrades. This doesn't necessarily mean spending the most money -- it's more about targeting the right components. Here are the four things I'd upgrade in my desktop if I wanted to give it a serious performance boost.
Upgrade to an SSD

Read more
These are the best GPU board partners to buy
The RTX 3060 installed in a gaming PC.

Buying one of the best graphics cards is a great way to ensure that your next graphics card upgrade is a good one. But it's not always as simple as just picking between AMD and Nvidia within your price range. You also have the third-party board partners to choose from, which take Nvidia's or AMD's GPUs and repackage them with different specs and shroud designs.

If you're looking to buy a new graphics card and want some help in choosing the right one for you, here are some of the best GPU manufacturers worth considering.
Nvidia Founders Edition

Read more