 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

How Windows 11 scrapes your data before you’re even connected to the internet

Aaron Leong
By

You toggled the privacy sliders off in Windows 11, you don’t want to share your data with Microsoft, and that’s the end of it, right? It turns out Windows 11 is collecting a lot of your data regardless, even on a brand-new PC.

Neowin recently reported on a YouTube video by The PC Security Channel where they showed how a brand new Windows 11 laptop versus a fresh Window XP install behaved in terms of what data, if any, was being sent online.

Has Windows become Spyware?

Using the Wireshark network protocol analyzer, the YouTubers were able to uncover some interesting, yet unsurprising, information about what kind of telemetry was being sent by Windows 11. At boot-up, even before an internet connection was made, they found that Windows 11 was already busy sending information to Microsoft and third-party servers. For example, the information went to software servers (possibly for updates, antivirus refresh, to check for trial versions, etc.) and to marketing/advertising networks.

Related

In stark contrast, the 20-year-old Windows XP 64-bit version barely made a pip, if at all. The only telemetry that was sent was to Microsoft servers to check for OS updates.

From the video, it’s crazy to see how much background traffic has changed over time, from practically zero outgoing data to a deluge related to adverts, MSN, Bing, and so on. Granted, this amount of information is relative to the increased capabilities and features of modern OSes. Nowadays, we rely on instant weather reports, news, and the latest security patches — it’s really par for the course.

It’s important to keep in mind this is a brand-new laptop, though. The YouTuber pointed out, “Think about it for a second. This is a computer where the user has not opened a web browser, they haven’t typed in anything, they’re not trying to use the internet even. This is what the machine is doing, on its own, without asking the user.”

Once you start using the machine, the collection goes further. Software like ShutUp10 exposes how many different metrics Microsoft gathers while using a Windows PC, including typing information, handwriting data, and advertising information.

That said, there are thankfully ways to control and limit what your computer sends out. Services and applications such as Privatezilla and W10Privacy are specifically designed to harden your PC by allowing you to decide which unwanted functions should be deactivated.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Microsoft Word vs. Google Docs
A person using a laptop that displays various Microsoft Office apps.
These 7 AI creation tools show how much AI can really do
Metaphor works like DALL-E and Stable Diffusion but uses AI to fill in prompts with links instead of text or images.
If you use PayPal, your personal data may have been compromised
A person holds a mobile phone with the PayPal app open.
How to fix audio issues in macOS
Apple MacBook Gold 2015 speaker grill
LastPass vs. 1Password: should you switch?
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
How to overclock Intel’s Arc GPUs for better performance
The Arc A770 graphics card running in a PC.
I asked AI to recreate the best Super Bowl commercials — to hilarious and horrifying effect
ask ai recreate best super bowl commercials featured image
Samsung’s crazy rotating 4K gaming monitor is $700 off today
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.
Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Save up to $2,287 today
Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 laptop sits on a small desk.
Apple may abandon the Mac Studio just 12 months after it launched
A person works at a station equipped with the all new Mac Studio and Studio Display.
The best ChatGPT alternatives (according to ChatGPT)
Close up of ChatGPT and OpenAI logo.
HP 72 Hour Flash Sale: The 6 best laptop deals, from $250
HP Spectre x360 13.5 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Samsung’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor might be dead on arrival
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 was announced at IFA on Wednesday in Berlin, Germany.