Computing

Here’s how to manage your kids’ Mac usage with Screen Time

Alex Blake
By
apple refreshes imacs new graphics intel processors imac gets 2x more performance father and child on 03192019

When Apple first introduced Screen Time on iOS, it was pitched as a way to help you overcome your smartphone addiction and manage the time you spent on your device. In MacOS Catalina, Screen Time has come to the Mac, and gives you just as much power as you get on iOS.

But it also has another excellent use on the Mac: managing your kids’ Mac usage. With a few quick clicks you can set limits on apps, curtail time spent on the Mac, and much more. Screen Time is most useful when you have a shared Mac for your family, but it also lets you manage restrictions across other devices linked via iCloud. Our guide aims to show you how you do all this and make sure your children aren’t spending too much time on the computer.

Step 1: Set up Screen Time

How to use Screen Time on a Mac

To launch Screen Time, click the Apple icon in the top-left corner of your screen, click System Preferences, then click Screen Time. In the bottom-left corner of the Screen Time window, click Options. This lets you configure a couple of settings.

Click the checkbox next to “Share across devices” if you want to see reports on your device usage across all your devices. This comes in handy if you want one place to check all your kids’ device usage stats. Each device will need to be signed in to iCloud and have this checkbox ticked in order to share usage reports.

The second checkbox enables you to set a passcode for Screen Time. This is useful if you share a Mac with your children and want to make sure they can’t easily disable limits you put on their device usage.

It’s a good idea to set up Family Sharing on your Mac and add your children’s accounts to it. The Family Sharing menu in System Preferences will then show you reports on other family members’ Screen Time stats, as well as allowing you to change Screen Time settings from within the Family Sharing menu.

Step 2: Schedule some Downtime

How to use Screen Time on a Mac

In the left-hand column, click Downtime. Here, you can set a time period where only phone calls and specified apps are permitted. This is helpful if you want to enforce a “curfew” of sorts at bedtime or during a family visit, for example. Downtime affects all devices that use iCloud for Screen Time, and each device is given a reminder five minutes before Downtime takes effect.

Click “Turn On…” to enable Downtime. You can then choose to set a schedule that comes into effect every day, or set a custom schedule that can vary with the days of the week.

Step 3: Set App Limits

How to use Screen Time on a Mac

If you find your kids are spending too much time using certain apps or websites, you can control that using App Limits. Click App Limits in the left-hand column, then click “Turn On…” to enable it.

From here, you can decide which apps to limit, either on an individual basis or by entire categories. Click the + button to add an entry. A window appears showing you app categories like Games, Social Networking and Entertainment, with details on your daily average usage of each category. Clicking the arrow next to a category expands it, allowing you to choose individual apps.

Choose an app or category by clicking the checkbox next to its name. Below that, you can choose to limit its usage to a certain amount of time per day, or create a custom schedule with different limits on different days. When you’re finished, click Done.

Step 4: Choose which apps are always permitted

How to use Screen Time on a Mac

You may find that the blanket restrictions imposed by Downtime are a bit, well, restrictive. If you want to make some exceptions, use the Always Allowed section in the sidebar.

By default, Always Allowed permits you to contact anyone during Downtime limits. However, you can change this to only allow Contacts to be called or messaged. If that’s not enough, click “Specific Contacts,” then “Edit List…” to define which contacts are allowed through. These limits apply to the Phone, FaceTime and Messages apps, as well as AirDrop.

In addition to that, Always Allowed lets you specify which apps will always be available to be used, regardless of any restrictions imposed by Downtime. Just click the checkbox next to an app’s name to allow it through.

Step 5: Manage Communications

How to use Screen Time on a Mac

The Communication section is, unsurprisingly, where you manage your communication options. That means there’s a bit of overlap with Always Allowed, as both have a section titled “Allowed Communication During Downtime.”

The Communication section also lets you set blanket limits on who can be contacted on the device, even when Downtime is not being enforced. You can choose to allow communication with anyone, or only people listed in the Contacts app.

If you select Contacts Only, you get a further option to “Allow people to be added to group conversations when one of your contacts or a family member is in the group,” which is useful if you have a family group chat.

Step 6: Control Content and Privacy

How to use Screen Time on a Mac

All the parental controls relating to adult or restricted content (plus a lot more settings) live in the Control & Privacy section. This is the most wide-ranging section in Screen Time.

Let’s start with the Apps tab. Here, you can cut off access to any of Apple’s own apps, as well as things like AirDrop and Screen Recording.

The next tab is Stores. You can choose whether to allow the installation and deletion of apps, as well as in-app purchases. You can also require a password to be entered every time someone attempts to make a purchase from the iTunes, Book or App Store, or just once every 15 minutes.

Next, click Content. Here you can decide what age restrictions to impose on apps, movies and TV shows, and whether users can access explicit books, music, podcasts and news, as well as music profiles and posts. Further down there are options for permitting Siri to conduct web searches and parse explicit language, and whether adult web content should be prohibited.

The final tab is Other. This contains options for allowing users to make changes to passcodes and accounts, and smaller things like adjusting the volume or permitting apps to conduct activities in the background.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down
MacBook Pro Apple press photo
Computing

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro will finally get the feature we’ve all been wanting

It is rumored that Apple may release a new MacBook Pro this September with a 16-inch display and thinner bezels. The new MacBook Pro may also feature a new keyboard design to replace the troublesome butterfly design.
Posted By Anita George
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 28 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best meal-planning apps
Mobile

Save time, eat well, and get healthy with the best meal-planning apps

Meal-planning apps help make cooking, shopping for ingredients, and finding the right recipes easy -- especially if you want to save time or lose weight. Take a look at the best meal-planning apps to see how they can help.
Posted By Jackie Dove
best parental control apps
Mobile

These parental control apps will help keep your kids' device habits in check

Looking for extra security and monitoring on mobile devices? Take a look at the best parental control apps for limiting time and keeping watch on your child's phone usage and behavior. We have the top options for Android and iOS here.
Posted By Simon Hill
How to use Siri on a Mac
Computing

Use these tricks and tips to make full use of Siri on your Mac

You may think that Siri is just a simple voice assistant, but it’s much more than that. Siri lets you add much more power to your Mac, saving you time and helping you get things done. Our guide runs through the best ways you can power up…
Posted By Alex Blake
iPad Pro (2018) review
Mobile

Type away on the best iPad keyboard cases, from the Mini to the Pro

Whether you're looking to replace your laptop with a tablet or merely want to increase your typing speed, a physical iPad keyboard is the perfect companion to the iPad. Check out our top picks for every available iPad model.
Posted By Jackie Dove
MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro
Computing

5 small things I wish MacOS Catalina had fixed

If you’re looking for new apps and features in MacOS Catalina, you won’t be disappointed. Apple has added a bunch of new features, but there are still some problems hanging over from MacOS Mojave that it hasn’t sorted that we really…
Posted By Alex Blake
windows 10 october update
Computing

The next Windows Update will bring bug fixes aplenty. Here's all the latest info

The next major 2019 update to Windows 10, codenamed 19H2, is set to be released sometime this fall. While it will not bring a major overhaul to Windows, there are still a few changes coming. Here's everything we currently know.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to the most powerful notebooks in the world.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
ransomware
News

LAPD: Personal data of thousands of officers nabbed in breach

The police doesn't only investigate data breaches. It suffers them, too. The LAPD recently revealed a hack that nabbed the personal details of 2,500 officers and 17,500 job applicants.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nvidia rtx apollo 11 moon landing 50th anniversary with technology
Computing

You can now moonwalk on the moon with Nvidia’s A.I. and ray tracing tech

Mastered the moonwalk? How about doing the moonwalk on the moon? Thanks to the power of artificial intelligence and Nvidia's ray tracing technology, you'll be able to moonwalk as if you're part of the Apollo 11 moon walk crew.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
intel tiger rapids is a dual screen pc concept idg
Computing

A dual-screen device from Microsoft is in the works. Here's what we know so far

Would you be interested in a dual-screen Surface computer? The Surface Centaurus is a Microsoft project working on just that -- and Microsoft already has a prototype. Here's all the important information on Centaurus!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
windows 10 april 2018 update next week spring
Computing

A new Cloud Download feature could change the way you reinstall Windows 10

A new Cloud Download feature in Windows 10 could make it much much easier to reinstall the operating system in the event of failure, eliminating recovery images, USB sticks or DVDs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus