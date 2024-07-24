The Asus ROG Ally X has already cemented itself as one of the best handheld gaming PCs you can buy, and part of the reason why is how easy it is to upgrade the SSD. It only takes a few minutes to replace the SSD inside the ROG Ally X, and in this guide, we'll show you how we did it.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 10 minutes What You Need A screwdriver

A piece of paper

A new M.2 2280 SSD

A plastic pry tool or guitar pick

Asus makes it easy to upgrade the SSD in the ROG Ally X, not only by using an M.2 2280 SSD -- the most common size you'll find -- but also by offering a cloud reinstall of Windows 11 and Armoury Crate SE. Here's how to replace the SSD in the ROG Ally X.

How to remove the SSD in the ROG Ally X

Removing the SSD inside the ROG Ally X is a bit easier than it is on the original model. The process of actually removing and replacing the SSD shouldn't take more than a few minutes on its own. It's important to be patient when getting inside the ROG Ally X, however, as there are a handful of small screws and sensitive ribbon cables you'll have to get past.

The ROG Ally X supports an M.2 2280 SSD, which is the same size that you'll find in most laptops and desktops. It only supports M.2 2280, so you can't put in a smaller SSD. Asus says you can pack in up to 8TB, but make sure to check the clearance of the SSD before installation and avoid SSDs with their own heat sink.

Before getting started, make sure to back up any data you want to keep or move it to somewhere safe, be it cloud storage or a microSD card. After replacing the SSD, you'll have to set up the ROG Ally X as if it were a new device.

Step 1: Power down the ROG Ally X completely from within Windows 11. Don't just use the power button. Make sure to remove the microSD card and anything plugged into the USB-C ports or headphone jack.

Step 2: Turn the ROG Ally X around and remove the six screws you can see in the image. Lay these screws on a piece of a paper in a secure area, keeping them in the position you removed them (the top left screw in the top left of the sheet, and so on).

Step 3: After the screws are removed, the back shell of the ROG Ally X will naturally lift a bit away from the rest of the device. Starting at the bottom, use a plastic pry tool or a guitar pick to gently work your way around the seam and detach the back shell. Be careful not to put your pry tool too far into the device.

Step 4: With the back shell loose, gently turn it over the top side of the device. A thin ribbon cable connects the back of the device to the rest of the ROG Ally X. It's long enough to reach, but you'll want to make sure not to rip it by yanking the back shell away.

Step 5: Locate the battery connector and slide down the metal lock (the connector is locked in the image you can see). After it's unlocked, gently lift the battery connector out, detaching power from the rest of the device.

Step 6: The SSD is located in the middle of the ROG Ally X, just above the battery. Gently peel back the thermal cover and set it aside. Don't discard it.

Step 7: Undo the screw holding the SSD down, setting it on your piece of paper so it's easy to keep track of. The SSD will be lifted up at an angle. Gently pull it away from the slot to remove it.

How to install an SSD in the ROG Ally X

With your ROG Ally X partially disassembled, it's time to install your new SSD.

Step 1: Remove your SSD from its package, setting aside the included screw somewhere safe. Insert it at an angle inside the SSD slot in the ROG Ally X.

Step 2: Gently press down on the raised end until it makes contact with the screw area, lining up the semicircle of the SSD with the screw hole's edge. Grab the SSD screw from your sheet of paper, and tighten it down. You don't need to overtighten. Just secure the SSD in place.

Step 3: Pick up the thermal shield you set aside from the original SSD and gently press it down on top of the new SSD. It should loosely stick to your new SSD.

Step 4: Reattach power by inserting the power connector from the top. Gently press down on both ends to ensure it's secure before sliding the metal lock over top.

Step 5: Gently press the back shell of the ROG Ally X back in place. It should snap in place without much hassle, so don't force it. After lining up the back shell, double-check the edges to ensure you're not clamping down on any internal wires -- there are some that are very close to the edge.

Step 6: Working off of how the screws are arranged on your sheet, tighten down the back shell. You don't need to overtighten these screws and risk stripping them.

Step 7: You can technically power on your ROG Ally X right now, but wait to do so until the next step.

Windows and Armoury Crate SE

Installing a new SSD in the ROG Ally X means you'll need to reinstall Windows 11 and the Armoury Crate SE utility. We have a full guide on how to install Windows 11, but thankfully, you don't need to go through the process manually.

Step 1: Plug your ROG Ally X into the included charger. Hold down the volume button and press the power button to boot into the BIOS menu.

Step 2: Exit EZ mode by pressing the Y button and find the Advanced tab.

Step 3: Choose the Asus Cloud Recovery option by pressing A.

Step 4: Leave the ROG Ally X alone for a while. It will reinstall Windows 11 and Armoury Crate SE, allowing you to set it up as if it were a new device.