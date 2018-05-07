Here’s how to watch the Microsoft Build 2018 day one keynote

Share

Microsoft’s annual developer conference, Build 2018, is finally upon us. The keynote speech, delivered by CEO Satya Nadella, will begin at 8:30 a.m. PT today, Monday May 7. Here’s how you can catch it remotely.

Microsoft will be livestreaming a number of its sessions, including its day one keynote, which you can watch here, or via the embed below.

The day one keynote should set the tone for this year’s Build conference, and cover some of the major themes of this year’s show. Set aside a good chunk of time if you’re going to tune in — last year’s day one keynote was about as long as Avengers: Infinity War, coming in at just under three hours.

While we don’t know exactly what the keynote will cover, we do have some idea of what you’ll be able to catch at this year’s Microsoft Build conference. The sessions, which you’ll be able to watch online, cover a wide array of topics ranging from a basic explainer of blockchain technologies to more exotic fare. Bottom line, expect less Windows, more cloud.

“Learn how blockchains work, including how they use hashes, transactions, blocks, and proof-of-work consensus algorithms to build distributed ledgers,” the agenda states.

Microsoft is also emphasizing its Internet of Things products and development services at this year’s build, with a number of sessions featuring an intense focus on smart home devices, their development, and their applications.

“Microsoft offers a comprehensive set of platforms, cloud services, and solutions for building Internet of Things applications,” Microsoft states. “In this session, you’ll learn what’s available today, what’s coming soon, and what Microsoft’s vision is for the IoT of tomorrow.”

We’ll probably see a few interesting other developments out of this year’s Build conference. Last year, Microsoft promised to deliver not one but two feature updates for Windows 10 every year. This year’s Build will likely tease some of the features coming later this year.

There’s also some speculation that we might get some surprise announcements, and see a sneak peek at Microsoft’s secretive “Andromeda” device. While we’d definitely be excited to see the spiritual successor to the ill-fated Microsoft Courier device, it’s more likely we’ll get a few glimpses at upcoming Surface hardware refreshes and Windows updates.