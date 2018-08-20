Digital Trends
Computing

Watch Nvidia’s Gamescom pre-show press event right here

Kevin Parrish
By

Watch live video from NVIDIA on www.twitch.tv

Today is August 20, and that means Nvidia is getting ready to (possibly) showcase its new GeForce RTX 20 Series family of add-in graphics cards for PC gamers. We’re sticking with that name, rather than the previous GTX 11 Series brand, due to today’s date (20th day, eighth month… get it?) and the recent introduction of Nvidia’s “Turing” architecture.

Although Nvidia invited members of the press and individuals attending Gamescom to its event, you can watch the show right here via Twitch or stay put and view it right here. According to Nvidia, the event will reveal “some spectacular surprises,” along with “exclusive” PC game demos running “on the latest GeForce hardware.

Nvidia introduced its “Turing” architecture last week, but not with cards slated for PC gamers. Instead, the company introduced new Quadro solutions for professionals. The big selling point? Cores dedicated specifically for real-time ray tracing. Typically, this job requires loads of computational power and lots of time to render each frame. That’s reportedly not the case with Nvidia’s new Turing design.

So far, we’re only assuming that Nvidia’s new graphics cards for gamers will be based on this design, but for all we know Nvidia may have another architecture up its sleeve. Over the last several months, we’ve seen a hint at Nvidia’s release schedule for the next several months: The 2080 on August 30, the 2070 and 2080 Plus on September 30, and the 2060 on October 30. We assume the prefix will be “RTX” if they’re based on the Turing design and support real-time ray tracing.

The rumored 2080 Plus is particularly interesting. Nvidia may release the 2080 with a mere 8GB of GDDR6 video memory as an “affordable” option while the 2080 Plus will likely have 16GB of on-board memory at a higher “premium” price. The latter card will likely sport higher clock speeds as well.

That all said, we’re extremely anxious to see what Nvidia has to offer during its Gamescom pre-show event.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best password managers
Krysta Svore Microsoft Q# Quantum Computing Coding
Computing

With Q#, Microsoft is throwing programmers the keys to quantum

Quantum computers aren’t yet practical, but Microsoft has already developed a programming language for them. Q# works inside Visual Studio, just like most other languages, and could offer a gateway into the weird world of quantum physics.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
how to convert mp4 mp3 converter header
Computing

Here's how to convert an MP4 to an MP3 file with online and offline tools

Sometimes you just want the audio without the video. In this guide, we'll show you how to convert an MP4 to an MP3 using web-based software and dedicated programs for both Windows and MacOS.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to buy Bitcoins
Computing

Crypto-intrigued? Here's how to buy Bitcoin for the first time

Is it time to purchase your first Bitcoin investment? If you're ready to get involved in the cryptocurrency, we'll walk you through how to pick an exchange, how to choose the right wallet, and how to buy Bitcoin the safe way!
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
dell p2715q
Product Review

Dell's classic 4K P2715Q monitor still holds up today

The Dell P2715Q might not be the most modern of 4K displays, but its IPS panel, extensive connectivity, and easily adjusted stand make it more than competitive with the newest crop of screens.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Best MacBook Air cases
Computing

Style up your MacBook Air with one of these great cases or sleeves

Whether you’re looking for added protection or a stylish flourish, you’re in the right place for the best MacBook Air cases. We have form-hugging cases, luxurious covers and padded sleeves priced from $7 to $130. Happy shopping!
Posted By Kevin Parrish
ai anonymity
Computing

Art-inspired face blurring can obscure identity without losing humanity

Researchers have developed an AI-generated anonymity system that “paints” over video frames, using inspiration from masters like Picasso and Van Gogh to reimagine a person’s appearance. The goal is to minimize outer resemblance but…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
nvidia ceo happy to help if tesla chip doesnt work out jensen huang
Cars

Nvidia ‘more than happy to help’ if Tesla’s self-driving chip doesn’t pan out

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the intention to use an in-house Autopilot chip, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang responded to an analyst's question, saying that if the Tesla chip doesn't work out, he'd be more than happy to help.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dell xps 15 9570 prod
Product Review

Dell's XPS 15 is the PC every laptop wishes it could be

Not everyone needs the power that a laptop like the Dell XPS 15 provides. But if you need a computer that can handle the heavy workload you use every day, the XPS 15 might be the best you can buy.
Posted By Luke Larsen
asus zenbook 3 deluxe ux490ua xs74 bl prd
Product Review

Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe (late 2017) review

As our Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe (late 2017) review shows, adding an 8th-gen Intel Core processor to an excellent thin and light chassis makes for a great combination.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for something without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses with one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 15 9570 open angle
Computing

Both the Razer Blade and XPS 15 are capable laptops, but which is better?

We pit the latest Dell XPS 15 against the latest Razer Blade 15 to see which machine meets the needs of most people. Both are a fast, attractive, and well-built, but they still appeal to different users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
have i been pwned owner uncovers 13 million plaintext passwords leaked from free webhost is a safe password even possible we
Computing

Use one of these password managers to stay safe online

The internet can be a scary place, especially if you don't have a proper passcode manager. This guide will show you the best password managers you can get right now, including both premium and free options. Find the right password software…
Posted By Jon Martindale
logitech mx vertical mxvertical 01
Computing

Logitech’s distinctive new ergonomic mouse looks as good as it feels

Logitech's first true ergonomic mouse sports an interesting tilted design that encourages less muscle strain. We spent some time with the MX Vertical to see how comfortable it is and determine whether or not we'd prefer it to a standard…
Posted By Luke Larsen